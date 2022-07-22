– Advertisement – Trending | View in Browser
July 21, 2022
Here is today’s selection of top stories from The Associated Press at this hour to begin your day.
Todayâs Headlines Jan. 6 panel probes Trumpâs 187 minutes as Capitol attacked
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee will hold its final hearing of the summer the way the series began — vividly making the case that Donald Trumpâs lies about a stolen election fueled theâ¦ Read More
HIMARS and howitzers: West helps Ukraine with key weaponry
The message to U.S. lawmakers from Ukraineâs first lady, delivered amid stark and graphic images of civilian bloodshed, couldnât have been clearer: After nearly five full months since Russia launchedâ¦ Read More
AP-NORC poll: Majority want Congress to keep abortion legal
WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of Americans say Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide, according to a new poll that finds over half say they feel at least somewhatâ¦ Read More
Editor Selections Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after break
BERLIN (AP) — Natural gas started flowing through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe on Thursday after a 10-day shutdown for maintenance, the operatorâ¦ Read More
Italyâs Draghi resigns after government implodes
ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi resigned Thursday after key coalition allies boycotted a confidence vote, signaling the likelihood of an early election and a renewed period of uncertainty forâ¦ Read More
Sri Lankaâs newly elected president sworn into office
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Sri Lankaâs new president Thursday to take charge of a nation bitterly angry he was chosen to handle the countryâsâ¦ Read More
Cross Section Comic-Con returns in full force with costumes and crowds
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The pop culture extravaganza that is Comic-Con International is back to its old extravagance. Stars, cosplayers and hordes of fans are filling the San Diego Convention Center in fullâ¦ Read More
Vatican says theyâre gifts; Indigenous groups want them back
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican Museums are home to some of the most magnificent artworks in the world, from Michelangeloâs Sistine Chapel to ancient Egyptian antiquities and a pavilion full of papalâ¦ Read More
Tokyo Olympic aftermath still being untangled a year later
TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics survived the COVID-19 postponement, soaring expenses and some public opposition. A year later, the costs and benefits remain as difficult to untangle as the Games wereâ¦ Read More
