WORLD VIEW: Pelosi Reassures Taiwan of US Support, Europe Prepares for Gas War, What Killed  Al Qaida Chief, More

Entornointeligente.com /

– Advertisement – View in Browser

August 03, 2022

Today’s Headlines Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meeting leaders in Taiwan despite warnings from China, said Wednesday that she and other members of Congress in a… Read More

Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday sent a resounding message about their desire to protect… Read More

Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens’ collapse

WASHINGTON (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year’s primary campaign season, voters rejected… Read More

Editor Selections Cold showers, no lights: Europe saves as Russian gas wanes

PARIS (AP) — Fanning out like urban guerrillas through Paris’ darkened streets well after midnight,… Read More

EXPLAINER: A look at the missile that killed al-Qaida leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — For a year, U.S. officials have been saying that taking out a terrorist threat in… Read More

Cross Section Clergy, bags of cash set off new sectarian brawl in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese archbishop who carried more than $460,000 from Israel to Lebanon is at the… Read More

Atlanta’s image challenged by facts of 1906 race massacre

ATLANTA (AP) — Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where innocent Black… Read More

Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack… Read More

– Advertisement –

LINK ORIGINAL: The st Kitts Nevis Observer

Entornointeligente.com