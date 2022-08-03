WORLD VIEW: Pelosi Reassures Taiwan of US Support, Europe Prepares for Gas War, What Killed  Al Qaida Chief, More

Entornointeligente.com /

August 03, 2022

Todayâs Headlines Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meeting leaders in Taiwan despite warnings from China, said Wednesday that she and other members of Congress in aâ¦ Read More

Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters on Tuesday sent a resounding message about their desire to protectâ¦ Read More

Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitensâ collapse

WASHINGTON (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year’s primary campaign season, voters rejectedâ¦ Read More

Editor Selections Cold showers, no lights: Europe saves as Russian gas wanes

PARIS (AP) — Fanning out like urban guerrillas through Parisâ darkened streets well after midnight,â¦ Read More

EXPLAINER: A look at the missile that killed al-Qaida leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — For a year, U.S. officials have been saying that taking out a terrorist threat inâ¦ Read More

Cross Section Clergy, bags of cash set off new sectarian brawl in Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese archbishop who carried more than $460,000 from Israel to Lebanon is at theâ¦ Read More

Atlantaâs image challenged by facts of 1906 race massacre

ATLANTA (AP) — Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where innocent Blackâ¦ Read More

Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrackâ¦ Read More

