World View: Mideast Violence Grows, India Tragedy Worsens, US Gas Shortage, More

Escalating Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Rockets streamed out of Gaza and Israel pounded the territory with airstrikes early Wednesday as the most severe outbreak of violence since the 2014 war took on many hallmarks of that devastating 50-day conflict, with noâ¦ Read More
House GOP set to oust Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans seem ready to toss Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership post after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in fomenting the Janâ¦ â¦ Read More
Scientists race to study variants in India as cases explode
NEW DELHI (AP) — A potentially worrisome variant of the coronavirus detected in India may spread more easily. But the country is behind in doing the kind of testing needed to track it and understand it betterâ¦ â¦ Read More
Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on
CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — More than 1,000 gas stations in the Southeast reported running out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic-buying among drivers, as the shutdown of a major pipeline by a gang of hackers entered its fâ¦ Read More
Judge asked to OK evidence of Ahmaud Arberyâs past troubles
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys for a white father and son charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery are asking a judge to allow evidence of the slain Black manâs past problems to be presented when their clients stand trial for murderâ¦ â¦ Read More
Analysis: Violence upends Bidenâs Israel-Palestinian outlook
WASHINGTON (AP) — The surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence has flummoxed the Biden administration in its first four months as it attempts to craft a Middle East policy it â¦ Read More
COVID-19 pet boom has veterinarians backlogged, burned out
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — During the gloomiest stretches of the pandemic, Dr. Diona Krahnâs veterinary clinic has been a puppy fest, overrun with new four-legged patientâ¦ Read More
AP Investigates: Internal emails reveal WHO knew of sex abuse claims in Congo
BENI, Congo (AP) — When Shekinah was working as a nurse’s aide in northeastern Congo in January 2019, she said, a World Health Organization doctor offered her a job investiâ¦ Read More
South Dakota pitcherâs prosthetic arm found at recycler
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A college baseball player from South Dakota whose prosthetic arm was stolen from his vehicle got it back Tuesday after it was found at a recycling â¦ Read More
