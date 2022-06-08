WORLD VIEW: Deaths in Somalia Famine, Russia Near Donbas Capture, 17 Dead in Iran Train Derailment, More

Entornointeligente.com /

June 08, 2022

Here is today’s selection of top stories from The Associated Press at this hour to begin your day.

Todayâs Headlines âOnly God can helpâ: Hundreds die as Somalia faces famine

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — No mother should have to lose her child. Owliyo Hassan Salaad has watched four die this year. A drought in the Horn of Africa has taken them, one by one. Now she cradles herâ¦ Read More

California US House races could tip power in Congress

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. House battles took shape in heavily Democratic California that could tip the balance of power in Congress, while former Trump administration Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke wasâ¦ Read More

Russia draws closer to capture of Ukraineâs Donbas region

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia drew closer to its goal of fully capturing Ukraineâs eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories as the Kremlin claimed to have taken control of 97% of one ofâ¦ Read More

Editor Selections Grinerâs fate tangled up with other American held in Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent American locked up by a foreign country. But the WNBA starâs case is tangled up with that of a lesser-known American also imprisoned inâ¦ Read More

Train derailment in east Iran kills at least 17, injures 50

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A passenger train partially derailed in eastern Iran early Wednesday, killing at least 17 people and injuring 50 more, including some critically, authoritiesâ¦ Read More

Migration gets top billing as Biden hosts hemisphere leaders

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Migration has taken center stage at an assembly of Western Hemisphere leaders, reflecting its emergence as a top foreign policy issue amid red-carpet drama over who comes and whoâ¦ Read More

Cross Section AP war photos: From Iwo Jima to the napalm girl and beyond

The girl, naked and screaming, ran directly toward Nick Utâs camera — and into history. Her name is Kim Phuc, and the instant the Associated Press photographer captured her image 50 years ago — onâ¦ Read More

No, youâre not going crazy â» package sizes are shrinking

Itâs the inflation youâre not supposed to see. From toilet paper to yogurt and coffee to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. Itâs dubbedâ¦ Read More

Jeff Goldblum takes one more bite out of âJurassic Worldâ

NEW YORK (AP) — There is only one person who, in the middle of a massive dystopic dinosaur movie, can utter a line like «Thatâs bananas» with just the right timing and inflection. For almost threeâ¦ Read More

