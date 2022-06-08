WORLD VIEW: Deaths in Somalia Famine, Russia Near Donbas Capture, 17 Dead in Iran Train Derailment, More

– Advertisement – Trending | View in Browser
June 08, 2022
Here is today’s selection of top stories from The Associated Press at this hour to begin your day.
Todayâs Headlines âOnly God can helpâ: Hundreds die as Somalia faces famine
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — No mother should have to lose her child. Owliyo Hassan Salaad has watched four die this year. A drought in the Horn of Africa has taken them, one by one. Now she cradles herâ¦ Read More
California US House races could tip power in Congress
LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. House battles took shape in heavily Democratic California that could tip the balance of power in Congress, while former Trump administration Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke wasâ¦ Read More
Russia draws closer to capture of Ukraineâs Donbas region
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia drew closer to its goal of fully capturing Ukraineâs eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories as the Kremlin claimed to have taken control of 97% of one ofâ¦ Read More
Editor Selections Grinerâs fate tangled up with other American held in Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent American locked up by a foreign country. But the WNBA starâs case is tangled up with that of a lesser-known American also imprisoned inâ¦ Read More
Train derailment in east Iran kills at least 17, injures 50
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A passenger train partially derailed in eastern Iran early Wednesday, killing at least 17 people and injuring 50 more, including some critically, authoritiesâ¦ Read More
Migration gets top billing as Biden hosts hemisphere leaders
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Migration has taken center stage at an assembly of Western Hemisphere leaders, reflecting its emergence as a top foreign policy issue amid red-carpet drama over who comes and whoâ¦ Read More
Cross Section AP war photos: From Iwo Jima to the napalm girl and beyond
The girl, naked and screaming, ran directly toward Nick Utâs camera — and into history. Her name is Kim Phuc, and the instant the Associated Press photographer captured her image 50 years ago — onâ¦ Read More
No, youâre not going crazy â» package sizes are shrinking
Itâs the inflation youâre not supposed to see. From toilet paper to yogurt and coffee to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. Itâs dubbedâ¦ Read More
Jeff Goldblum takes one more bite out of âJurassic Worldâ
NEW YORK (AP) — There is only one person who, in the middle of a massive dystopic dinosaur movie, can utter a line like «Thatâs bananas» with just the right timing and inflection. For almost threeâ¦ Read More
