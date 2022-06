WORLD VIEW: Deaths in Somalia Famine, Russia Near Donbas Capture, 17 Dead in Iran Train Derailment, More

Entornointeligente.com /

June 08, 2022

Here is today’s selection of top stories from The Associated Press at this hour to begin your day.

Today’s Headlines ‘Only God can help’: Hundreds die as Somalia faces famine

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — No mother should have to lose her child. Owliyo Hassan Salaad has watched four die this year. A drought in the Horn of Africa has taken them, one by one. Now she cradles her… Read More

California US House races could tip power in Congress

LOS ANGELES (AP) — U.S. House battles took shape in heavily Democratic California that could tip the balance of power in Congress, while former Trump administration Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was… Read More

Russia draws closer to capture of Ukraine’s Donbas region

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia drew closer to its goal of fully capturing Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories as the Kremlin claimed to have taken control of 97% of one of… Read More

Editor Selections Griner’s fate tangled up with other American held in Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent American locked up by a foreign country. But the WNBA star’s case is tangled up with that of a lesser-known American also imprisoned in… Read More

Train derailment in east Iran kills at least 17, injures 50

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A passenger train partially derailed in eastern Iran early Wednesday, killing at least 17 people and injuring 50 more, including some critically, authorities… Read More

Migration gets top billing as Biden hosts hemisphere leaders

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Migration has taken center stage at an assembly of Western Hemisphere leaders, reflecting its emergence as a top foreign policy issue amid red-carpet drama over who comes and who… Read More

Cross Section AP war photos: From Iwo Jima to the napalm girl and beyond

The girl, naked and screaming, ran directly toward Nick Ut’s camera — and into history. Her name is Kim Phuc, and the instant the Associated Press photographer captured her image 50 years ago — on… Read More

No, you’re not going crazy ※ package sizes are shrinking

It’s the inflation you’re not supposed to see. From toilet paper to yogurt and coffee to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices. It’s dubbed… Read More

Jeff Goldblum takes one more bite out of ‘Jurassic World’

NEW YORK (AP) — There is only one person who, in the middle of a massive dystopic dinosaur movie, can utter a line like «That’s bananas» with just the right timing and inflection. For almost three… Read More

