WORLD VIEW: Cuba Smashed, Florida Next for Ian; Russia Ready to Annex East Ukraine, China-Japan Relations, More

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba remained in the dark early Wednesday after Hurricane Ian knocked out its power grid and devastated some of the country's most important tobacco farms when

European Union vows retaliation if energy network attacked

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union suspects that damage to two underwater natural gas pipelines was sabotage and is warning of

Ian powers up to a Category 4 hurricane as it nears Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches

Editor Selection s Russia prepares to annex occupied Ukraine despite outcry

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is poised to formally annex areas of Ukraine where it has military control after referendums there

Churches defend clergy loophole in child sex abuse reporting

It was a frigid Sunday evening at the Catholic Newman Center in Salt Lake City when the priest warned parishioners who had

Cross Section Pollution from Florida mining a concern with Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The polluted leftovers of Florida's phosphate fertilizer mining industry, more than 1 billion tons in

Tiny Oregon town hosts 1st wind-solar-battery âhybridâ plant

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A renewable energy plant being commissioned in Oregon on Wednesday that combines solar power, wind power and

EXPLAINER: Whatâs behind strained China-Japan relations

TOKYO (AP) — Japan and China on Thursday mark the 50th anniversary of the 1972 normalization of their ties, but there isnât much

Iranâs anti-veil protests draw on long history of resistance

A young woman climbs to the top of a car in the middle of Mashhad, a conservative Iranian city famed for its Islamic shrines. She

