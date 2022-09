WORLD VIEW: Britain in Mourning, Pakistan Flood Appeal, King Charles III, More

Entornointeligente.com /

– Advertisement – Today’s Headlines Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as King Charles takes throne

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new king prepared to meet with the prime minister Friday and address a nation mourning Queen Elizabeth II , the only British monarch most of the world… Read More

UN chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country… Read More

Editor Selections After a lifetime of preparation, Charles takes the throne

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, at age 73, that moment has finally arrived…. Read More

‘A constant in my life’: World mourns Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II was much more than Britain’s monarch. She was sovereign to another 14 nations and a rare figure… Read More

Cross Section Shaken and stirred: Ukraine war hits James Bond’s glassmaker

LA CHAPELLE-SAINT-MESMIN, France (AP) — For the glassmakers at iconic French tableware brand Duralex, the mornings have become a… Read More

Swiatek, Jabeur will meet in 1st US Open final for both

NEW YORK (AP) — Getting to a Grand Slam final is no longer new to Ons Jabeur. She figures it’s time to add a major trophy to her… Read More

Defending champion Rams humbled by Bills in opening rout

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Sean McVay knows that one of the prices of longevity in the NFL is that eventually he’s going to… Read More

Biden is 13th and final US president to meet Queen Elizabeth

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Joe Biden gained the distinction of being the 13th and final U.S…. Read More

N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons it needs to… Read More

– Advertisement –

LINK ORIGINAL: The st Kitts Nevis Observer

Entornointeligente.com