WORLD VIEW: Britain in Mourning, Pakistan Flood Appeal, King Charles III, More

Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth as King Charles takes throne

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new king prepared to meet with the prime minister Friday and address a nation mourning Queen Elizabeth II , the only British monarch most of the worldâ¦ Read More

UN chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the countryâ¦ Read More

After a lifetime of preparation, Charles takes the throne

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, at age 73, that moment has finally arrivedâ¦. Read More

âA constant in my lifeâ: World mourns Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II was much more than Britainâs monarch. She was sovereign to another 14 nations and a rare figureâ¦ Read More

Shaken and stirred: Ukraine war hits James Bondâs glassmaker

LA CHAPELLE-SAINT-MESMIN, France (AP) — For the glassmakers at iconic French tableware brand Duralex, the mornings have become aâ¦ Read More

Swiatek, Jabeur will meet in 1st US Open final for both

NEW YORK (AP) — Getting to a Grand Slam final is no longer new to Ons Jabeur. She figures it’s time to add a major trophy to herâ¦ Read More

Defending champion Rams humbled by Bills in opening rout

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Sean McVay knows that one of the prices of longevity in the NFL is that eventually heâs going toâ¦ Read More

Biden is 13th and final US president to meet Queen Elizabeth

WASHINGTON (AP) — With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Joe Biden gained the distinction of being the 13th and final U.Sâ¦. Read More

N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons it needs toâ¦ Read More

