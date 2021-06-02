 World View: Biden & Voting Rights, Russian Hack, Gene Therapy Advances, More » EntornoInteligente
2 junio, 2021

World View: Biden & Voting Rights, Russian Hack, Gene Therapy Advances, More

1 min ago
3 min read
world_view_biden_a_voting_rights_2C_russian_hack_2C_gene_therapy_advances_2C_more.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / June 2, 2021

 

The Associated Press

The Rundown

Biden prioritizes US voting rights law as restrictions mount

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden used the 100th anniversary of Tulsaâs race massacre to make a plea for sweeping legislation in Congress to protect the right to vote as Republican-led governments in Texas and other states pass new restrictionsâ¦ Read More

Meat producer JBS says expects most plants working Wednesday

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat processing company disrupted production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline. â¦ Read More

Police release dramatic body-cam video of rail yard shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A gunman who killed nine co-workers at a Northern California rail yard shot himself twice in the head as sheriffâs deputies raced into a building, according to authorities who on Tuesday released body-camera footage of the tâ¦ Read More

Biden to suspend oil leases in Alaskaâs Arctic refuge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday suspended oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, reversing a drilling program approved by the Trump administration and reviving a political fight over a remote region thâ¦ Read More

AP Photos: Hong Kongâs June 4 candlelit vigil over the years

HONG KONG (AP) — For decades, Hong Kong has been one of just two cities in China allowed to mark the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. In 1989, hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in the square calâ¦ Read More

OTHER TOP STORIES

Newer methods may boost gene therapyâs use for more diseases

Jordan Janz knew his gamble on an experimental gene therapy for his rare disease might be paying off when he returned to work and a friend sniffed him. “He said, ‘you have aâ¦ Read More

Osaka steps out of French Open and onto sportâs third rail

Most athletes are comfortable talking about injuries, so long as they can point to a bruise, a bandage, a cast or a spot on an X-ray. Their mental health is a different storâ¦ Read More

Gazaâs bereaved civilians fear justice will never come

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The al-Kawlaks, a family of four generations living next door to each other in downtown Gaza City, were utterly unprepared for the infernoâ¦. Read More

Woman donates kidney to hubbyâs ex-wife days after wedding

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ten years after their first date, Debby Neal-Strickland put on a cream-colored lace gown and married her longtime sweetheart at their Florida châ¦ Read More

LINK ORIGINAL: The st Kitts Nevis Observer

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
www.smart-reputation.com
Smart Reputation

Noticias de Boxeo

Boxeo Plus
Boxeo Plus
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Adscoins

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation