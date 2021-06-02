World View: Biden & Voting Rights, Russian Hack, Gene Therapy Advances, More

Entornointeligente.com / June 2, 2021
Biden prioritizes US voting rights law as restrictions mount
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden used the 100th anniversary of Tulsaâs race massacre to make a plea for sweeping legislation in Congress to protect the right to vote as Republican-led governments in Texas and other states pass new restrictionsâ¦ Read More
Meat producer JBS says expects most plants working Wednesday
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat processing company disrupted production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline. â¦ Read More
Police release dramatic body-cam video of rail yard shooting
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A gunman who killed nine co-workers at a Northern California rail yard shot himself twice in the head as sheriffâs deputies raced into a building, according to authorities who on Tuesday released body-camera footage of the tâ¦ Read More
Biden to suspend oil leases in Alaskaâs Arctic refuge
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday suspended oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, reversing a drilling program approved by the Trump administration and reviving a political fight over a remote region thâ¦ Read More
AP Photos: Hong Kongâs June 4 candlelit vigil over the years
HONG KONG (AP) — For decades, Hong Kong has been one of just two cities in China allowed to mark the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. In 1989, hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in the square calâ¦ Read More
Newer methods may boost gene therapyâs use for more diseases
Jordan Janz knew his gamble on an experimental gene therapy for his rare disease might be paying off when he returned to work and a friend sniffed him. “He said, ‘you have aâ¦ Read More
Osaka steps out of French Open and onto sportâs third rail
Most athletes are comfortable talking about injuries, so long as they can point to a bruise, a bandage, a cast or a spot on an X-ray. Their mental health is a different storâ¦ Read More
Gazaâs bereaved civilians fear justice will never come
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The al-Kawlaks, a family of four generations living next door to each other in downtown Gaza City, were utterly unprepared for the infernoâ¦. Read More
Woman donates kidney to hubbyâs ex-wife days after wedding
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ten years after their first date, Debby Neal-Strickland put on a cream-colored lace gown and married her longtime sweetheart at their Florida châ¦ Read More
