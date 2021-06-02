World View: Biden & Voting Rights, Russian Hack, Gene Therapy Advances, More

Biden prioritizes US voting rights law as restrictions mount

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden used the 100th anniversary of Tulsaâs race massacre to make a plea for sweeping legislation in Congress to protect the right to vote as Republican-led governments in Texas and other states pass new restrictionsâ¦ Read More

Meat producer JBS says expects most plants working Wednesday

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat processing company disrupted production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline. â¦ Read More

Police release dramatic body-cam video of rail yard shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A gunman who killed nine co-workers at a Northern California rail yard shot himself twice in the head as sheriffâs deputies raced into a building, according to authorities who on Tuesday released body-camera footage of the tâ¦ Read More

Biden to suspend oil leases in Alaskaâs Arctic refuge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday suspended oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, reversing a drilling program approved by the Trump administration and reviving a political fight over a remote region thâ¦ Read More

AP Photos: Hong Kongâs June 4 candlelit vigil over the years

HONG KONG (AP) — For decades, Hong Kong has been one of just two cities in China allowed to mark the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. In 1989, hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in the square calâ¦ Read More

Newer methods may boost gene therapyâs use for more diseases

Jordan Janz knew his gamble on an experimental gene therapy for his rare disease might be paying off when he returned to work and a friend sniffed him. “He said, ‘you have aâ¦ Read More

Osaka steps out of French Open and onto sportâs third rail

Most athletes are comfortable talking about injuries, so long as they can point to a bruise, a bandage, a cast or a spot on an X-ray. Their mental health is a different storâ¦ Read More

Gazaâs bereaved civilians fear justice will never come

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The al-Kawlaks, a family of four generations living next door to each other in downtown Gaza City, were utterly unprepared for the infernoâ¦. Read More

Woman donates kidney to hubbyâs ex-wife days after wedding

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ten years after their first date, Debby Neal-Strickland put on a cream-colored lace gown and married her longtime sweetheart at their Florida châ¦ Read More

