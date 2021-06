World View: Biden & Voting Rights, Russian Hack, Gene Therapy Advances, More

Biden prioritizes US voting rights law as restrictions mount

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden used the 100th anniversary of Tulsa’s race massacre to make a plea for sweeping legislation in Congress to protect the right to vote as Republican-led governments in Texas and other states pass new restrictions… Read More

Meat producer JBS says expects most plants working Wednesday

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A ransomware attack on the world’s largest meat processing company disrupted production around the world just weeks after a similar incident shut down a U.S. oil pipeline. … Read More

Police release dramatic body-cam video of rail yard shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A gunman who killed nine co-workers at a Northern California rail yard shot himself twice in the head as sheriff’s deputies raced into a building, according to authorities who on Tuesday released body-camera footage of the t… Read More

Biden to suspend oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday suspended oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, reversing a drilling program approved by the Trump administration and reviving a political fight over a remote region th… Read More

AP Photos: Hong Kong’s June 4 candlelit vigil over the years

HONG KONG (AP) — For decades, Hong Kong has been one of just two cities in China allowed to mark the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. In 1989, hundreds of thousands of protesters gathered in the square cal… Read More

Newer methods may boost gene therapy’s use for more diseases

Jordan Janz knew his gamble on an experimental gene therapy for his rare disease might be paying off when he returned to work and a friend sniffed him. “He said, ‘you have a… Read More

Osaka steps out of French Open and onto sport’s third rail

Most athletes are comfortable talking about injuries, so long as they can point to a bruise, a bandage, a cast or a spot on an X-ray. Their mental health is a different stor… Read More

Gaza’s bereaved civilians fear justice will never come

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The al-Kawlaks, a family of four generations living next door to each other in downtown Gaza City, were utterly unprepared for the inferno…. Read More

Woman donates kidney to hubby’s ex-wife days after wedding

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ten years after their first date, Debby Neal-Strickland put on a cream-colored lace gown and married her longtime sweetheart at their Florida ch… Read More

