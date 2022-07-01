WORLD VIEW: 18 Killed in Ukraine, Hong Kong 25 Years After UK Left, NATO Expansion, More

Entornointeligente.com /

July 01, 2022

Here is today’s selection of top stories from The Associated Press at this hour to begin your day.

Todayâs Headlines Russian missiles kill at least 18 in Ukraineâs Odesa region

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile attacks on residential areas in a coastal town near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Friday killed at least 18 people, including two children, authoritiesâ¦ Read More

Same-sex couples updating legal status after abortion ruling

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Emails and phone calls from same-sex couples, worried about the legal status of their marriages and keeping their children, flooded attorney Sydney Duncan’s office within hoursâ¦ Read More

Xi defends vision of Hong Kong as 25-year anniversary marked

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday defended his vision of the «one country, two systems» framework against accusations by the U.S., U.K. and others that Beijing has undermined theâ¦ Read More

Editor Selections Putinâs week: Facing NATO expansion, Westâs unity on Ukraine

It has not been an easy week for Russian President Vladimir Putin. He took his first foreign trip since the invasion of Ukraine to shore up relations with troublesome Central Asian allies. He watchedâ¦ Read More

Court leaves dwindling paths for Bidenâs climate mission

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 500 days into his presidency, Joe Biden’s hope for saving the Earth from the most devastating effects of climate change may not be dead. But it’s not far from it. A Supremeâ¦ Read More

India bans some single-use plastic as part of broader plan

NEW DELHI (AP) — India banned some single-use or disposable plastic products Friday as part of a federal plan to phase out the ubiquitous material in the nation of nearly 1.4 billion people. For theâ¦ Read More

Cross Section Putin: Western leaders would look âdisgustingâ topless

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin shot back at Western leaders who mocked his athletic exploits, saying they would look «disgusting» if they tried to emulate his bare-torsoâ¦ Read More

Woman brought baby, stash of drugs to Florida prison visit

ARCADIA, Fla. (AP) — A 44-year-old Florida woman brought her infant grandchild along with a stash of cocaine and heroin to a recent prison visit, officials said. But guards searching visitors at theâ¦ Read More

Coney Islandâs Luna Park to expand, introduce 3 attractions

NEW YORK (AP) — Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, step right up and witness Coney Island’s Luna Park like you’ve never seen it before. The beachfront tourist destination will soon be introducingâ¦ Read More

