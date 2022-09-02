World Travel Awards Recognizes Peru in Three Categories

Entornointeligente.com /

The country received three awards for tourism, gastronomy, and culture reported PromPeru.

Peru’s Exports and Tourism Promotion Board (PromPeru) said the country had received 20 nominations at the World Travel Awards South America.

This 2022, after the fourth consecutive year, the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu was selected as the Leading Tourist Attraction in South America.

In addition, Peru was honored with the recognition of Leading Culinary Destination 2022 and Leading Cultural Destination 2022 in South America.

Machu Picchu’s 15th anniversary as one of the world’s seven new wonders was celebrated in Peru last July.

— peru (@peru) September 1, 2022 In January of this year, the Historic Sanctuary of Machu Picchu, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, celebrated its 41st anniversary as a natural area protected by the Peruvian government.

Voting for the World Travel Awards is conducted freely online, based on citizens’ opinions worldwide.

The private organization, which celebrates its 29th anniversary this year, was founded in 1993 to recognize the best destinations or attractions in South America and other regions worldwide in the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry.

