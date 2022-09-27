World Maritime Day to be observed on Thursday

Entornointeligente.com /

This Thursday, September 29, will be celebrated as World Maritime Day.

The day, which forms part of Jamaica’s shipping industry’s week-long Maritime Awareness Week, is observed annually on the last Thursday in September to recognise the work of workers in the international maritime community.

Each year, a theme is selected by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) which reflects issues that are of great significance to the sector and the global community. In acknowledging the importance of developing a sustainable maritime sector, the IMO selected ‘New technologies for greener shipping’ as this year’s topic.

It also highlights the need to build back a better and greener post-pandemic world, said IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim, when the theme was announced in July 2021.

«IMO actively supports a greener transition of the shipping sector into a sustainable future, and showcases maritime innovation, research and development, and the demonstration and deployment of new technologies,» Lim said.

