World leaders head to London for Queen’s funeral

Entornointeligente.com /

LONDON (AP):

Thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II – a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years.

US President Joe Biden and other world leaders have flown into London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.

As the dignitaries poured in, the clock was ticking down for those seeking a place in the most massive queue any of them have ever seen to file past the Queen’s coffin as it lies in state at Westminster Hall.

Family by family, thousands of people kept lining up around the clock, braving chilly overnight temperatures and waits of up to 17 hours in a queue that stretched for over five miles (eight kilometres).

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com