World leader Shelly seeks 100m win in Paris

Entornointeligente.com /

Four-time 100 metres World Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will hope to fine-tune preparations for next weekend’s National Senior Championships when she competes today at the Wanda Diamond League meet in Paris.

Fraser-Pryce will be the only Jamaican competing in the meet which will be the final one before the championships. Fraser-Pryce is slated to run in the 100m which will be her second 100m race of the season after running an impressive 10.67 seconds in Nairobi, Kenya, in May, which is currently the fastest time in the world this year.

In her pre-race press conference yesterday, 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce said that despite her accomplishments, the challenge of being able to go even faster has been a constant motivator despite her advanced years.

«I have been hungry in that regard. I have been making sure that the things that I know will help me to do that are my technique and focusing on executing my races and the different phases of the races,» Fraser-Pryce said. «Once I am able to cement that, I definitely think that I will be able to run faster than I ever dreamt possible. So that is the focus and that is the hunger that I have.

Fraser-Pryce said that she has not made a decision on whether to do the sprint double at next month’s World Athletics Championships. However, she says it will depend on her physical and mental readiness.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com