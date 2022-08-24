World food survey finds startling fallout of pandemic

Entornointeligente.com /

More peo­ple are skip­ping meals and sell­ing off their as­sets to af­ford their dai­ly ex­pens­es as the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic con­tin­ues to af­fect cit­i­zens, ac­cord­ing to a sur­vey con­duct­ed by the World Food Pro­gramme.

The sur­vey polled over 1,500 peo­ple or three weeks from Jan­u­ary in­to Feb­ru­ary 2022 and found that food con­sump­tion had de­clined in T&T as cit­i­zens con­tin­ue to strug­gle from the eco­nom­ic fall­out of the pan­dem­ic.

«Food con­sump­tion and di­ets of peo­ple in Trinidad and To­ba­go con­tin­ue to be im­pact­ed by the pan­dem­ic, with 30% of re­spon­dents skip­ping meals or eat­ing less than usu­al, 29% eat­ing less pre­ferred foods and 5% go­ing an en­tire day with­out eat­ing in the week lead­ing up to the sur­vey,» the re­port stat­ed.

The sta­tis­tics showed a de­crease in food con­sump­tion when com­pared with the re­spons­es giv­en in the same sur­veys in 2020 and 2021. The World Food Pro­gramme said these re­sults were com­mon across the re­gion. The abil­i­ty to af­ford food was among the biggest con­cerns raised, as 98 per cent of the re­spon­dents re­port­ed see­ing an in­crease in food prices two weeks be­fore the sur­vey.

In 2020, 80 per cent of the re­spon­dents re­port­ed see­ing an in­crease in food prices and 65 per cent re­port­ed an in­crease in 2020.

The World Food Pro­gramme said T&T, Guyana and Ja­maica were the coun­tries where the high­est in­creas­es in food prices were seen.

The sur­vey al­so ex­am­ined the cop­ing strate­gies used by cit­i­zens and found that al­most three-quar­ters of those polled were dip­ping in­to their sav­ings for food.

Over half were sac­ri­fic­ing in oth­er ar­eas—such as health and ed­u­ca­tion- to be able to af­ford food, while 39 per cent were sell­ing off their «pro­duc­tive as­sets» to meet food and oth­er needs.

With so many re­port­ing be­ing un­able to af­ford food, ac­cess to nu­tri­tious and healthy food was al­so lim­it­ed among re­spon­dents.

«Main­tain­ing a di­verse di­et was not fea­si­ble for 61% of re­spon­dents, and 55% were not able to eat healthy and nu­tri­tious food in the first place. On­ly 23% of re­spon­dents did not ex­pe­ri­ence any of the sit­u­a­tions list­ed above.»

But while many of the re­spons­es were on par with re­spons­es from the re­gion, the re­port found T&T was lead­ing in the Caribbean in food in­se­cu­ri­ty. The da­ta from the three re­port­ing pe­ri­ods were ex­am­ined us­ing the Food In­se­cu­ri­ty Ex­pe­ri­ence Scale (FIES.)

«It is es­ti­mat­ed that 51% of re­spon­dents are ei­ther mod­er­ate­ly (20%) or se­vere­ly (31%) food in­se­cure in Trinidad and To­ba­go, a val­ue that is 12% above es­ti­mates for the Caribbean av­er­age. Re­spon­dents with low­er in­come lev­els are ex­pe­ri­enc­ing se­vere and mod­er­ate food in­se­cu­ri­ty, much more of­ten than those with high­er in­comes,» the re­port said.

The World Food Pro­gramme al­so asked re­spon­dents whether they had food in their homes to last a week. On­ly 45 per cent of them said yes.

«This rep­re­sents a de­crease from 65% in June and 89% in April 2020. Sim­i­lar­ly, an in­creased pro­por­tion of re­spon­dents (22%) re­port­ed to have no food stocks com­pared to those same sur­vey rounds (11% and 2% re­spec­tive­ly.)»

The re­port notes that some of this may be at­trib­uted to cit­i­zens no longer feel­ing the need to «stock up.» The World Food Pro­gramme be­lieves peo­ple may not be able to af­ford stock­ing up.

«Of re­spon­dents with a per­ceived in­come of well be­low av­er­age, 40% had no food stocks dur­ing the sur­vey and on­ly 19% had more than a week’s worth of food stock, com­pared to 67% of house­holds with an av­er­age in­come,» the re­port not­ed.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com