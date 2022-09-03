World Food Prices Fall For Fifth Straight Month

Entornointeligente.com /

The UN’s Food Prices Index has fallen for the fifth straight month, in a sign that one of the main pressures pushing up the cost of living around the world could ease. The index fell to 138 in August and is now lower than it was before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The countries were both major exporters of crops including sunflower oil, corn and wheat. The UN’s Food and Agricultural Organisation says July’s UN backed deal to re-open Ukrainian ports has eased cereal and vegetable oil prices. That has meant more supplies have been able to reach international markets. The cost of food has been one of the biggest contributors to inflation around the world.

