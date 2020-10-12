World Cup winning coach Loew losing support of Schweinsteiger & Matthaeus

Entornointeligente.com /

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) — Joachim Loew is experiencing his most challenging time as the German national coach.

Ahead of the Nations League encounter against Switzerland this Tuesday evening, the 60-year-old is under heavy fire.

The number of critics calling for a change on the German bench is increasing.

Not only are the fans debating Loew’s so far unsuccessful attempts to rejuvenate his squad, but also renowned former players like Lothar Matthaeus, Olaf Thon, and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Many see the German team as having reached rock bottom when considering the mediocre performances over the past two years.

Pundits and media speak about the four-time world champion no longer being a top-class international team.

Accusations have mounted, and seem a heavy burden in Loew’s 15th year in charge.

The fans’ dissatisfaction seems to be a common thing for national coaches. The latest statements of 2014 World Cup hero Schweinsteiger and record international Matthaeus have become a serious problem for the world’s longest-serving manager.

Matthaeus has complained that the selections are no longer on merit as Loew is repeatedly ignoring long-serving figures such as Thomas Mueller, Mats Hummels, and Jerome Boateng.

Schweinsteiger is warning that the road to the 2021 Euro isn’t on the right track after all the experimenting in the 20 games when 40 players have been tested.

The former Bayern performer claims the team needs to count on a reliable strategy.

Like Matthaeus, the former midfielder is questioning Loew’s tactical approach, counting on three central defenders supported by two defensive full backs.

“I would like to see one more in midfield or up front,” Schweinsteiger stressed. Fans can’t identify with their national team anymore, he added.

Triggering the fulfilment of the new generation’s potential requires more encouragement and time.

Former German international Olaf Thon demanded the association sacks Loew by the latest after 2021 Euro.

Loew has worsened his situation by stating he stands above all critics as he has experienced them for nearly 16 years.

It seems inevitable for Loew to set up strict guidelines and deliver results in the remaining four internationals in 2020.

Having given a second chance as a World Cup-winning coach two years ago, Loew is struggling in his attempt to keep his reputation. “We need to be able to play at least two different systems, that’s why we stick to the plan to implement a chain of three in the back,” Loew replies.

Loew seems trapped between a risky strategy as further disappointments increase annoyance and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Time tables deliver worthless friendlies aside of the Nations League.

Players and clubs have to deal with a growing number of games, leaving no space for recovery and developing training sessions.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has accused the German association and international organizations of being money-driven, neglecting players’ and clubs’ issues.

Having to play friendlies to earn money is embarrassing in the Bayern chairman’s mind. He also said Loew has been put in a bad situation as he has to address economic demands. Football has been reduced to marketing and profits, he added. Enditem

