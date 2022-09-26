World Bank pledges $2 billion for flood-ravaged country

Entornointeligente.com /

ISLAMABAD (AP)

The World Bank said it will provide about $2 billion in aid to Pakistan, ravaged by floods that have killed more than 1,600 people this year, the largest pledge of assistance so far.

Unprecedented monsoon rains and flooding this year — which many experts attribute to climate change — have also injured some 13,000 people across the country since mid-June. The floods have displaced millions and destroyed crops, half a million homes and thousands of kilometres of roads.

The World Bank’s vice president for south Asia, Martin Raiser, announced the pledge in an overnight statement after concluding his first official visit to the country Saturday.

