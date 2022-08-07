Works Minister defends infrastructure projects

Minister of Works and Transport
As Minister of Works and Transport, I wish to respond to Dr Rae Furlonge, Transportation Planner and Traffic Engineer, regarding his strongly opinionated article published in more than one newspaper entitled «The Problem is Bad Advice, Not Lack of Funds». Despite my disagreement with all of his claims, I chose not to respond in haste, instead providing technically sound and comprehensive information for readers, inclusive of Dr Furlonge, to form their own opinions.
It is unfortunate that his article appears to cast doubt on the competency of highly skilled and experienced technocrats, who continually strive to develop and implement infrastructural solutions for the present and future needs of the country. I can assure you that all of the projects under the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT) are being planned and executed with the intention of improving our national road network as a pathway to creating equal access to opportunity.
While Dr Furlonge has an extensive professional background, his conclusions appear to be skewed due to a lack of information. Consequently, he has misled the public on several flagship infrastructure projects of the Ministry of Works and Transport via this platform. Furthermore, I would not want to think that his intention was to weaken public confidence in the competency of the public service since he acquired most of his hands-on experience in this field at the Ministry of Works and Transport before venturing into private practice to provide paid professional services to the Ministry of Works and Transport and private clients.
Here are a few inaccuracies he documented in his public statement that I would like to clarify.
1. Valencia to Toco Highway project
Firstly, Dr Furlonge suggested that the construction of a roundabout for the future Ojoe Connector Road to the Churchill Roosevelt Highway Extension to Manzanilla along Valencia Road «does not make sense at this time». Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, the ongoing upgrade of the Valencia to Toco Road is only Phase 1 of the Valencia to Toco Highway Project, which will provide access and connectivity to Sangre Grande via the Ojoe Road Extension.
It is prudent for the construction of the roundabout to take place now given the developmental plan for the entire area. When compared to the projected cost, if the Ministry is required to build this roundabout after upgrading the Valencia to Toco Road, the current cost of developing this roundabout is negligible. This simply means that if constructed at a later date, the Ministry will be required to demolish and reconstruct the recently upgraded roadway to accommodate the roundabout. This will be a waste of taxpayers’ money; and for not undertaking proper sequential planning, the Ministry could expect to be severely criticized by professionals like Dr Furlonge.
He also enquires whether the «Environmentalists know about this road plan». I know that this highly experienced professional is fully aware that before any project is executed all statutory approvals are required, including Environmental Management Authority (EMA) approval. Under my stewardship, all the necessary requirements are met before projects commence. This project is no exception.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian