Works Minister defends infrastructure projects

Min­is­ter of Works and Trans­port

As Min­is­ter of Works and Trans­port, I wish to re­spond to Dr Rae Fur­longe, Trans­porta­tion Plan­ner and Traf­fic En­gi­neer, re­gard­ing his strong­ly opin­ion­at­ed ar­ti­cle pub­lished in more than one news­pa­per en­ti­tled «The Prob­lem is Bad Ad­vice, Not Lack of Funds». De­spite my dis­agree­ment with all of his claims, I chose not to re­spond in haste, in­stead pro­vid­ing tech­ni­cal­ly sound and com­pre­hen­sive in­for­ma­tion for read­ers, in­clu­sive of Dr Fur­longe, to form their own opin­ions.

It is un­for­tu­nate that his ar­ti­cle ap­pears to cast doubt on the com­pe­ten­cy of high­ly skilled and ex­pe­ri­enced tech­nocrats, who con­tin­u­al­ly strive to de­vel­op and im­ple­ment in­fra­struc­tur­al so­lu­tions for the present and fu­ture needs of the coun­try. I can as­sure you that all of the projects un­der the Min­istry of Works and Trans­port (MOWT) are be­ing planned and ex­e­cut­ed with the in­ten­tion of im­prov­ing our na­tion­al road net­work as a path­way to cre­at­ing equal ac­cess to op­por­tu­ni­ty.

While Dr Fur­longe has an ex­ten­sive pro­fes­sion­al back­ground, his con­clu­sions ap­pear to be skewed due to a lack of in­for­ma­tion. Con­se­quent­ly, he has mis­led the pub­lic on sev­er­al flag­ship in­fra­struc­ture projects of the Min­istry of Works and Trans­port via this plat­form. Fur­ther­more, I would not want to think that his in­ten­tion was to weak­en pub­lic con­fi­dence in the com­pe­ten­cy of the pub­lic ser­vice since he ac­quired most of his hands-on ex­pe­ri­ence in this field at the Min­istry of Works and Trans­port be­fore ven­tur­ing in­to pri­vate prac­tice to pro­vide paid pro­fes­sion­al ser­vices to the Min­istry of Works and Trans­port and pri­vate clients.

Here are a few in­ac­cu­ra­cies he doc­u­ment­ed in his pub­lic state­ment that I would like to clar­i­fy.

1. Va­len­cia to To­co High­way project

First­ly, Dr Fur­longe sug­gest­ed that the con­struc­tion of a round­about for the fu­ture Ojoe Con­nec­tor Road to the Churchill Roo­sevelt High­way Ex­ten­sion to Man­zanil­la along Va­len­cia Road «does not make sense at this time». Noth­ing could be fur­ther from the truth. In fact, the on­go­ing up­grade of the Va­len­cia to To­co Road is on­ly Phase 1 of the Va­len­cia to To­co High­way Project, which will pro­vide ac­cess and con­nec­tiv­i­ty to San­gre Grande via the Ojoe Road Ex­ten­sion.

It is pru­dent for the con­struc­tion of the round­about to take place now giv­en the de­vel­op­men­tal plan for the en­tire area. When com­pared to the pro­ject­ed cost, if the Min­istry is re­quired to build this round­about af­ter up­grad­ing the Va­len­cia to To­co Road, the cur­rent cost of de­vel­op­ing this round­about is neg­li­gi­ble. This sim­ply means that if con­struct­ed at a lat­er date, the Min­istry will be re­quired to de­mol­ish and re­con­struct the re­cent­ly up­grad­ed road­way to ac­com­mo­date the round­about. This will be a waste of tax­pay­ers’ mon­ey; and for not un­der­tak­ing prop­er se­quen­tial plan­ning, the Min­istry could ex­pect to be se­vere­ly crit­i­cized by pro­fes­sion­als like Dr Fur­longe.

He al­so en­quires whether the «En­vi­ron­men­tal­ists know about this road plan». I know that this high­ly ex­pe­ri­enced pro­fes­sion­al is ful­ly aware that be­fore any project is ex­e­cut­ed all statu­to­ry ap­provals are re­quired, in­clud­ing En­vi­ron­men­tal Man­age­ment Au­thor­i­ty (EMA) ap­proval. Un­der my stew­ard­ship, all the nec­es­sary re­quire­ments are met be­fore projects com­mence. This project is no ex­cep­tion.

