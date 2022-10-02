‘Work is my hobby’

Joel Julien
Sterling Frost loves Trinidad and Tobago.
But that love is not just in words, Frost works resolutely every day to try and make the country the best it can be.
«The true measure of personal success is to lead with excellence, to serve your fellowmen with compassion and integrity, and to make a difference in the lives of others,» Frost told Guardian Media on Friday during an interview at the University of the West Indies campus, St Augustine.
In recognition of his professional competence, distinguished practice, notable teaching, and service contributions, Frost was appointed the first Professor of Practice: Management Studies at the campus.
He has been an educator for 22 years, having taught over 15 different courses at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.
And he did that in conjunction with his career in banking over the last four decades.
Frost is the Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Operations and Administration at First Citizens.
But that is just the tip of Frost’s diverse and outstanding career.
Frost is committed to advancing optimal national development for all sectors through his contributions to various government, academic and civil society organisations.
His services in the spheres of banking, education, and community service are not episodic but have been embedded and engrained for decades.
To understand Frost, you have to go back to the quiet village of Williamsville, which made him the person he is today.
«It all goes back to when I was growing up and the value system that was instilled in us as children by our parents and grandparents. We were always taught that no one must ever go hungry, that those in need had to be helped, and the only passport in life is your education,» Frost said.
The lone boy among four siblings, Frost grew up with his parents next door to his grandparents.
His fondest memories being his grandmother’s philanthropy and her love for gardening, which has germinated into Frost being an award-winning horticulturalist, the introducer of over 20 ornamental plants into the landscape of T&T over the years, and he is the holder of the largest collection of bromeliads in the Caribbean.
It is that plant that he identifies with most. Bromeliads are very resilient plants that bloom even under harsh conditions.
Frost has represented T&T at the Royal Horticultural Society Flower show competition in Chelsea, England, and has made notable contributions to our Botanic Gardens, the Queen’s Park Savannah and the Wild Fowl Trust in Pointe-a-Pierre. Frost is also a zoophilist. His African geese and peacocks were a hit at the Agri Investment Forum and Expo held in Port-of-Spain earlier this year. He has served as Secretary to the Horticultural Society of Trinidad and Tobago as well as, President of the Garden Club of Trinidad.
Frost attended San Fernando Boys’ Roman Catholic School. Every day, walking along Penitence Street on his way from school to his mother’s workplace on High Street, he would be fascinated by the magnificence of a structure of towering pillars, and through the doors were smartly dressed people behind orange laminate counters with large paintings on the walls. He was engrossed by everything about it. The building was the National Commercial Bank.
At five years old, Frost decided that he wanted to become a banker. He has been in the profession for 40 years.
After primary school, he attended San Fernando Government Secondary (Mod Sec) where he completed both the General Certificate of Education Ordinary and Advanced Levels.
Frost experienced what so many children have faced and continue to face navigating those early years of school life. But when he was confronted by bullying, he gravitated towards the staff room. And there he found more than just refuge, but a spark that ignited his love and passion for teaching.
Frost was presented with the Student of the Year award on two occasions during his time at Mod Sec and was not only House and Sport Captain but also Head Prefect.
As a young adult Frost became an executive member of the Rotaract Club of San Fernando and the first major fundraiser he spearheaded was a concert in 1986 at the Presentation College auditorium, San Fernando, which featured Machel Montano in aid of the Parang Queen Daisy Voisin to assist with building her home in Siparia.
Frost credits his mother and his childhood and school environment for instilling values of service to one’s fellowman and country, perseverance, courage and hard work. «I have never been daunted by the work that one must put in to achieve success, my work is my hobby and I enjoy what I do.» That personal sacrifice is evidenced by the 18-hour work days that start at 4 am every day.
After decades of working steadfastly, last week Saturday Frost was bestowed with this country’s highest award alongside Dr Roshan Parasram. While Parasram has been the face of this country’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and a household name some did not know of Frost and his outstanding contribution to a better T&T.
Later this month Frost will be adding the title author to his accomplishments.
BOX
Frost is the chairman of:
• ↓The Lydians
• ↓The UWI Faculty of Social Sciences Advisory Board
• ↓The UWI Institute for Gender and Development Studies External Advisory Board
• ↓The UWI Development and Endowment Fund Board
• ↓The Foundation for the Enhancement and Enrichment of Life (FEEL)
• ↓The First Citizens Foundation
He also serves as:
• ↓The Deputy Chair of the Public Service Commission of T&T
• ↓The Deputy Chair of the Statutory Authorities Service Commission
• ↓Assessor to the Industrial Court
• ↓Director of the St Lucia Electricity Services Limited
• ↓Director of Angostura Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries
• ↓Director of First Citizens Trustee Services Limited
• ↓Director of First Citizens Investment Services Limited
• ↓Director of First Citizens Investment Services (Barbados) Limited
• ↓Honorary Consul Designate for the Republic of Costa Rica to T&T
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian