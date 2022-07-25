25 julio, 2022
Work From Home Policy for Public Servants by the end of the year in Trinidad and Tobago

Minister of Public Administration, Allyson West

By the end of 2022, some public servants in Trinidad and Tobago will have the option to work from home. That is according to the Minister of Public Administration, Allyson West, who said once the government’s work from home policy is finalized, it will be rolled out across all ministries.

