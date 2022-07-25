Women’s Cricket Debuts at CG 2022

The staging of cricket at the CG 2022, will be the second time cricket will be an event at Commonwealth Games. Cricket made its debut at the 1998 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with a men’s competition of 16 countries. Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados and Jamaica were the West Indies representatives and included Curtly Ambrose, Richie Richardson, Winston Benjamin, Philo Wallace, Ottis Gibson, Hendy Bryan, Jimmy Adams, Wavell Hinds, and Andre Coley to name a few. South Africa defeated Australia for the gold medal and New Zealand copped the bronze ahead of Sri Lanka.
The 2022 CG provides an enormous opportunity to build on the existing growth momentum that the women’s game has been experiencing in recent years, especially after a record capacity of 86,174 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and millions of viewers across the world viewed the final of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.
According to Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin, «Cricket has always been one of the Commonwealth’s most popular sports and it is so special to have it back at our Games for the first time since the men’s competition at Kuala Lumpur 1998, where true greats of the game including Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Sachin Tendulkar were on show. Now is the turn of the women and I can’t wait to see the next generation of stars like Heather Knight, Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning take centre stage.»
According to England’s captain Heather Knight, the CG is «another fantastic opportunity for the game of cricket, with coverage live on the BBC, and the chance to reach the thousands of fans who like attending multi-discipline events.» Meg Lanning, Australia’s winning T20 World Cup captain views the CG as «an exciting milestone and one that will no doubt create plenty of excitement among players across the globe.» Likewise, India’s Harmanpreet Kaur sees the importance of the players as being «emissaries [ambassadors] of the game since it can get us new followers and fans.»
There are several benefits to be derived by the West Indies representatives-Barbados:
· An opportunity to be on the centre stage with the top players in the world, especially for those players who have never played for the West Indies. It will be a great opportunity to learn from the best in the world.
· An opportunity for players to showcase their skills and talent in the most productive manner so as to leave an indelible mark on the minds of potential scouts of franchise cricket from across the world-CPL, IPL, One Hundred and WBBL.
· An opportunity for technical personnel- coaches, trainers etc- to interact and share knowledge about various aspects of the with their counterparts from the top countries.
· An opportunity for administrators to learn about cricket development and also to forge collaborative relationships for the overall development of the game across the world.
Barbados will be entering the tournament on the heels of a successful regional tournament where they were winners of the CG United Women’s Super-50 and runner’s up in the Blaze T20. The 15-member team consist of 7 current West Indies players- newly appointed West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin, Shakera Selman, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Shamilia Connell, and Aaliyah Alleyne. Shanika Bruce was a member of the West Indies A team against Pakistan in 2021 and a reserve member of the West Indies in 2019 on their tour of England and Ireland. Given their recent performance and number of West Indies players, it can be argued that Barbados is the best team to represent the region’s women cricketers at this landmark edition of the Commonwealth Games.
Barbados is in Group A along with Australia, Pakistan and India. They open their campaign on July 29 against Pakistan, then they play Australia on July 31 and complete the group stage against India on August 3.
