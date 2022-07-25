Women’s Cricket Debuts at CG 2022

Entornointeligente.com /

The stag­ing of crick­et at the CG 2022, will be the sec­ond time crick­et will be an event at Com­mon­wealth Games. Crick­et made its de­but at the 1998 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with a men’s com­pe­ti­tion of 16 coun­tries. An­tigua and Bar­bu­da, Bar­ba­dos and Ja­maica were the West In­dies rep­re­sen­ta­tives and in­clud­ed Curt­ly Am­brose, Richie Richard­son, Win­ston Ben­jamin, Phi­lo Wal­lace, Ot­tis Gib­son, Hendy Bryan, Jim­my Adams, Wavell Hinds, and An­dre Co­ley to name a few. South Africa de­feat­ed Aus­tralia for the gold medal and New Zealand copped the bronze ahead of Sri Lan­ka.

The 2022 CG pro­vides an enor­mous op­por­tu­ni­ty to build on the ex­ist­ing growth mo­men­tum that the women’s game has been ex­pe­ri­enc­ing in re­cent years, es­pe­cial­ly af­ter a record ca­pac­i­ty of 86,174 fans at the Mel­bourne Crick­et Ground and mil­lions of view­ers across the world viewed the fi­nal of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

Ac­cord­ing to Com­mon­wealth Games Fed­er­a­tion Pres­i­dent Dame Louise Mar­tin, «Crick­et has al­ways been one of the Com­mon­wealth’s most pop­u­lar sports and it is so spe­cial to have it back at our Games for the first time since the men’s com­pe­ti­tion at Kuala Lumpur 1998, where true greats of the game in­clud­ing Ricky Ponting, Jacques Kallis and Sachin Ten­dulkar were on show. Now is the turn of the women and I can’t wait to see the next gen­er­a­tion of stars like Heather Knight, Har­man­preet Kaur and Meg Lan­ning take cen­tre stage.»

Ac­cord­ing to Eng­land’s cap­tain Heather Knight, the CG is «an­oth­er fan­tas­tic op­por­tu­ni­ty for the game of crick­et, with cov­er­age live on the BBC, and the chance to reach the thou­sands of fans who like at­tend­ing mul­ti-dis­ci­pline events.» Meg Lan­ning, Aus­tralia’s win­ning T20 World Cup cap­tain views the CG as «an ex­cit­ing mile­stone and one that will no doubt cre­ate plen­ty of ex­cite­ment among play­ers across the globe.» Like­wise, In­dia’s Har­man­preet Kaur sees the im­por­tance of the play­ers as be­ing «emis­saries [am­bas­sadors] of the game since it can get us new fol­low­ers and fans.»

There are sev­er­al ben­e­fits to be de­rived by the West In­dies rep­re­sen­ta­tives-Bar­ba­dos:

· An op­por­tu­ni­ty to be on the cen­tre stage with the top play­ers in the world, es­pe­cial­ly for those play­ers who have nev­er played for the West In­dies. It will be a great op­por­tu­ni­ty to learn from the best in the world.

· An op­por­tu­ni­ty for play­ers to show­case their skills and tal­ent in the most pro­duc­tive man­ner so as to leave an in­deli­ble mark on the minds of po­ten­tial scouts of fran­chise crick­et from across the world-CPL, IPL, One Hun­dred and WB­BL.

· An op­por­tu­ni­ty for tech­ni­cal per­son­nel- coach­es, train­ers etc- to in­ter­act and share knowl­edge about var­i­ous as­pects of the with their coun­ter­parts from the top coun­tries.

· An op­por­tu­ni­ty for ad­min­is­tra­tors to learn about crick­et de­vel­op­ment and al­so to forge col­lab­o­ra­tive re­la­tion­ships for the over­all de­vel­op­ment of the game across the world.

Bar­ba­dos will be en­ter­ing the tour­na­ment on the heels of a suc­cess­ful re­gion­al tour­na­ment where they were win­ners of the CG Unit­ed Women’s Su­per-50 and run­ner’s up in the Blaze T20. The 15-mem­ber team con­sist of 7 cur­rent West In­dies play­ers- new­ly ap­point­ed West In­dies cap­tain Hay­ley Matthews, De­an­dra Dot­tin, Shak­era Sel­man, Ky­cia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Shamil­ia Con­nell, and Aaliyah Al­leyne. Shani­ka Bruce was a mem­ber of the West In­dies A team against Pak­istan in 2021 and a re­serve mem­ber of the West In­dies in 2019 on their tour of Eng­land and Ire­land. Giv­en their re­cent per­for­mance and num­ber of West In­dies play­ers, it can be ar­gued that Bar­ba­dos is the best team to rep­re­sent the re­gion’s women crick­eters at this land­mark edi­tion of the Com­mon­wealth Games.

Bar­ba­dos is in Group A along with Aus­tralia, Pak­istan and In­dia. They open their cam­paign on Ju­ly 29 against Pak­istan, then they play Aus­tralia on Ju­ly 31 and com­plete the group stage against In­dia on Au­gust 3.

