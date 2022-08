Entornointeligente.com /

Trinidad and To­ba­go’s Women’s 4×100 me­tres quar­tet were 6th in the fi­nal of the event at the Com­mon­wealth Games in Birm­ing­ham, Eng­land to­day.

The team of Michelle-Lee Ahye, Khal­i­fa St Fort, Mauri­cia Pri­eto and Leah Bertrand, clocked a time of 43.86.

The race was won by Nige­ria in a time of 42.10.

Eng­land was sec­ond in 42.41 and Ja­maica third in 43.08.

Aus­tralia and In­dia fin­ished ahead of T&T in 4th and 5th.

