Woman raped in South Leeward village

Entornointeligente.com /

A 31-year-old woman in a South Leeward village drew on lessons she learnt while watching movies to help save here life as the was raped in her community early Sunday morning.

iWitness News was reliably informed that the woman was raped as she made her way home from a birthday party in another area of her village.

The woman and another female relative left the house party around 1:20 a.m. and went to their respective homes on foot.

The other woman lives within walking distance in a bordering South Leeward village.

Sources in the know tell iWitness News that as the woman who lives in the community where the party was taking place neared a dark area close to her home, someone grabbed her from behind and dragged her over an embankment.

The person, a man, raped the woman.

iWitness News understands that during the assault, the man, who the woman recognised, asked her if she was going to report his crime to the police.

The woman assured the assailant that she would not and he allowed her to leave after the assault.

In the meantime, the other female was messaging the woman to find out if she had gotten home, she having said sometime earlier that she was near her house.

Having received no response, the woman assumed that her relative had fallen asleep.

However, when she work up Sunday morning, she saw a message on her phone from the other woman, sent around 3:30 a.m., saying that she had been raped.

The matter was reported to police, who have launched an investigation.

The perpetrator is said to be a man who was recently released from prison after serving a sentence for indecently assaulting an adult female villager who has a mental disability.

Share this: Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email More Skype Tumblr LinkedIn Print Pinterest Telegram Reddit Pocket

LINK ORIGINAL: iWitness News

Entornointeligente.com