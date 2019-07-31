Woman found guilty of assaulting inmate

Entornointeligente.com /

ON Tuesday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, twenty-five-year-old Revelana Smith was sentenced to serve nine months’ imprisonment, after she was found guilty of assaulting another inmate.

Revelana Smith of William street kitty, Georgetown, and thirty-three-year-old Savita Persuad of station street kitty, Georgetown, who are both prisoners at the East La Penitence lock-up are charged with assaulting each other.

It is alleged that, on April 23, 2019, at the East La Penitence Station, Smith and Persuad unlawfully assaulted each other.

In handing down the sentence, Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, after going through the entire evidence, found Smith guilty and sentenced her to serve nine months behind bars. Smith is currently before the court on an attempted murder charge, after she cut off a finger of a police woman and also dealt her several chops to her head and hand, during a brawl.

Persaud is also serving a 15-year sentence after she was found guilty of trafficking two Venezuelans for sex.

LINK ORIGINAL: Guyana Chronicle

Entornointeligente.com