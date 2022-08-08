Woman found dead, months after prison release for husband’s murder 

Six days after she went missing, murder convict Kareen Ramlal was found dead in a bushy area off Penal Rock Road on Sunday.
Her body was decomposed and wrapped tightly in a black tarpaulin. Her identification card, her phone and her shoes were also recovered from the scene.
Ramlal, 43, had been employed as a security guard after she was released from prison in December, having served a sentence for the murder of her husband Anil Jadoo.
She was found following a joint search by the Siparia CID headed by Insp Junior Marcelle, the Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Captain Vallence Rambharat and the TTPS Air Support Unit.
Speaking to Guardian Media, Rambharat said the search began around 7 am and ended at 2:32 pm when Ramlal’s body was found off Bobb Trace near the 8-mile mark, Penal Rock Road, Penal. She was wearing a white top and jeans.
Rambharat said there was no scent where the tarpaulin was found but it was only when the tarpaulin was moved that the stench became evident.
Ramlal’s daughter Kerryann Jadoo, 20 and son Kevon Ramlal, 24, went to the scene.
«It is a tragic situation to see two young children lose their mother in this way, especially since they lost so many years with her being incarcerated and now that she is out, they have lost her,» Rambharat said.
Ramlal lived in an apartment at Orange Grove Trace, Pasea, Tunapuna.
In March last year, she and her co-accused, Geewan Pardassie and Ramdaye Ramlal pleaded guilty to the murder of Ramlal’s husband Anil Jadoo.
During a virtual hearing before Justice Hayden St Clair-Douglas for the May 2006 murder of Jadoo, the court heard that he was abusive to his wife.
The court heard Ramlal’s mother allegedly cooked a meal of stewed goat and rice and poisoned Jadoo’s portion with Lannate pesticide.
Pardassie was given the tainted meal to deliver to Jadoo.
He later told police that Jadoo ate some of the food but refused to finish the meal as he did not like how it tasted.
Pardassie allegedly told police that he waited until Jadoo went to sleep and then hit him several times with a piece of wood he found in the yard.
Considering the amount of time Ramlal spent in pre-trial, the judge said that such a sentence would be 24 years but because of the guilty pleas, they would get a one-third automatic reduction of the sentence.
After that, each accused was made to serve only one year and two months’ hard labour, which began in March last year.
Ramlal was released last December.
