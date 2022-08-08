Woman found dead, months after prison release for husband’s murder 

Entornointeligente.com /

Six days af­ter she went miss­ing, mur­der con­vict Ka­reen Ram­lal was found dead in a bushy area off Pe­nal Rock Road on Sun­day.

Her body was de­com­posed and wrapped tight­ly in a black tar­pau­lin. Her iden­ti­fi­ca­tion card, her phone and her shoes were al­so re­cov­ered from the scene.

Ram­lal, 43, had been em­ployed as a se­cu­ri­ty guard af­ter she was re­leased from prison in De­cem­ber, hav­ing served a sen­tence for the mur­der of her hus­band Anil Jadoo.

She was found fol­low­ing a joint search by the Siparia CID head­ed by In­sp Ju­nior Mar­celle, the Hunters Search and Res­cue Team led by Cap­tain Val­lence Ramb­harat and the TTPS Air Sup­port Unit.

Speak­ing to Guardian Me­dia, Ramb­harat said the search be­gan around 7 am and end­ed at 2:32 pm when Ram­lal’s body was found off Bobb Trace near the 8-mile mark, Pe­nal Rock Road, Pe­nal. She was wear­ing a white top and jeans.

Ramb­harat said there was no scent where the tar­pau­lin was found but it was on­ly when the tar­pau­lin was moved that the stench be­came ev­i­dent.

Ram­lal’s daugh­ter Ker­ryann Jadoo, 20 and son Kevon Ram­lal, 24, went to the scene.

«It is a trag­ic sit­u­a­tion to see two young chil­dren lose their moth­er in this way, es­pe­cial­ly since they lost so many years with her be­ing in­car­cer­at­ed and now that she is out, they have lost her,» Ramb­harat said.

Ram­lal lived in an apart­ment at Or­ange Grove Trace, Pasea, Tu­na­puna.

In March last year, she and her co-ac­cused, Gee­wan Par­dassie and Ram­daye Ram­lal plead­ed guilty to the mur­der of Ram­lal’s hus­band Anil Jadoo.

Dur­ing a vir­tu­al hear­ing be­fore Jus­tice Hay­den St Clair-Dou­glas for the May 2006 mur­der of Jadoo, the court heard that he was abu­sive to his wife.

The court heard Ram­lal’s moth­er al­leged­ly cooked a meal of stewed goat and rice and poi­soned Jadoo’s por­tion with Lan­nate pes­ti­cide.

Par­dassie was giv­en the taint­ed meal to de­liv­er to Jadoo.

He lat­er told po­lice that Jadoo ate some of the food but re­fused to fin­ish the meal as he did not like how it tast­ed.

Par­dassie al­leged­ly told po­lice that he wait­ed un­til Jadoo went to sleep and then hit him sev­er­al times with a piece of wood he found in the yard.

Con­sid­er­ing the amount of time Ram­lal spent in pre-tri­al, the judge said that such a sen­tence would be 24 years but be­cause of the guilty pleas, they would get a one-third au­to­mat­ic re­duc­tion of the sen­tence.

Af­ter that, each ac­cused was made to serve on­ly one year and two months’ hard labour, which be­gan in March last year.

Ram­lal was re­leased last De­cem­ber.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

