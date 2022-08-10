Woman collapses outside health centre

The public healthcare system and healthcare workers came under heavy fire on social media yesterday, after a woman collapsed on the compound of the Fyzabad Health Facility.
Facing a firestorm of criticism after a video surfaced, however, the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) issued a response stating that the woman received «prompt» attention and the video did not capture the entire circumstances surrounding the incident.
The one-minute and 41-second video shows the woman lying on the ground a few feet away from a door. Several healthcare workers were nearby, putting on their personal protective gear and within a minute and 15 seconds into the video, they assisted her in sitting up and seemed to be attending to her. The video then ends.
In a written response yesterday, the SWRHA stated, «While medical privacy regulations are paramount in such instances, the Authority assures that the valued client received prompt medical attention and is being now adequately cared for. We also advise that the situation depicted in the video does not fully portray all the relevant circumstances surrounding the incident.»
The SWRHA invited patients and clients to contact their Customer Service Centre at 87-SWRHA (877-9742) for any matter in relation to healthcare.
One social media user posted, «Most hospital workers don’t care, and it’s like they move in slow motion, they are just there to make their hours, just imagine you have to sit for hours before they can check your pressure then wait more hours for the doctor to get your file and when it reaches him who is on his phone doing idk what you have to wait about 3 hours to get blood work and stuff done.»
Another social media user wrote, «Imagine the lady reach the healthcare door and they neglected her, if the poor lady could’ve done better she would’ve gone some private hospitals, this is how this country treat it poor hardworking citizens, take their taxes and don’t care a hell about anyone… what a sh** system we have here… it’s such a shame.»
Meanwhile, Fyzabad MP Dr Lackram Bodoe said due to the proximity of the health centre to his office, his staff became aware of the situation. He said out of concern they visited the health centre and observed that the woman was receiving medical attention.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian