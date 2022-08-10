Woman collapses outside health centre

Entornointeligente.com /

The pub­lic health­care sys­tem and health­care work­ers came un­der heavy fire on so­cial me­dia yes­ter­day, af­ter a woman col­lapsed on the com­pound of the Fyz­abad Health Fa­cil­i­ty.

Fac­ing a firestorm of crit­i­cism af­ter a video sur­faced, how­ev­er, the South-West Re­gion­al Health Au­thor­i­ty (SWRHA) is­sued a re­sponse stat­ing that the woman re­ceived «prompt» at­ten­tion and the video did not cap­ture the en­tire cir­cum­stances sur­round­ing the in­ci­dent.

The one-minute and 41-sec­ond video shows the woman ly­ing on the ground a few feet away from a door. Sev­er­al health­care work­ers were near­by, putting on their per­son­al pro­tec­tive gear and with­in a minute and 15 sec­onds in­to the video, they as­sist­ed her in sit­ting up and seemed to be at­tend­ing to her. The video then ends.

In a writ­ten re­sponse yes­ter­day, the SWRHA stat­ed, «While med­ical pri­va­cy reg­u­la­tions are para­mount in such in­stances, the Au­thor­i­ty as­sures that the val­ued client re­ceived prompt med­ical at­ten­tion and is be­ing now ad­e­quate­ly cared for. We al­so ad­vise that the sit­u­a­tion de­pict­ed in the video does not ful­ly por­tray all the rel­e­vant cir­cum­stances sur­round­ing the in­ci­dent.»

The SWRHA in­vit­ed pa­tients and clients to con­tact their Cus­tomer Ser­vice Cen­tre at 87-SWRHA (877-9742) for any mat­ter in re­la­tion to health­care.

One so­cial me­dia user post­ed, «Most hos­pi­tal work­ers don’t care, and it’s like they move in slow mo­tion, they are just there to make their hours, just imag­ine you have to sit for hours be­fore they can check your pres­sure then wait more hours for the doc­tor to get your file and when it reach­es him who is on his phone do­ing idk what you have to wait about 3 hours to get blood work and stuff done.»

An­oth­er so­cial me­dia user wrote, «Imag­ine the la­dy reach the health­care door and they ne­glect­ed her, if the poor la­dy could’ve done bet­ter she would’ve gone some pri­vate hos­pi­tals, this is how this coun­try treat it poor hard­work­ing cit­i­zens, take their tax­es and don’t care a hell about any­one… what a sh** sys­tem we have here… it’s such a shame.»

Mean­while, Fyz­abad MP Dr Lack­ram Bo­doe said due to the prox­im­i­ty of the health cen­tre to his of­fice, his staff be­came aware of the sit­u­a­tion. He said out of con­cern they vis­it­ed the health cen­tre and ob­served that the woman was re­ceiv­ing med­ical at­ten­tion.

