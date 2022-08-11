Woman, 82, killed during domestic quarrel

Entornointeligente.com /

An 82-year-old woman was shot dead and her son wound­ed dur­ing a do­mes­tic in­ci­dent which rocked a Moru­ga com­mu­ni­ty on Wednes­day.

The sus­pect, an 80-year-old close male rel­a­tive, was lat­er shot by the po­lice and was in a crit­i­cal con­di­tion at hos­pi­tal last night.

For more than five hours, the body of Syl­da Mudie re­mained in the house at Ed­ward Trace, Bas­seterre Vil­lage, as the in­ves­ti­ga­tors processed the scene and await­ed the ar­rival of the dis­trict med­ical of­fi­cer.

Scores of rel­a­tives and neigh­bours gath­ered in front the house try­ing to make sense of what hap­pened.

One rel­a­tive mut­tered, «It was un­ex­pect­ed.»

Ini­tial re­ports said that the woman and the sus­pect were ar­gu­ing, fol­low­ing which he shot her with his li­censed 16-gauge shot­gun.

The sus­pect al­so chopped Mudie’s son Derek, 56, with a cut­lass on his head. How­ev­er, he man­aged to es­cape and get help from neigh­bours be­fore be­ing tak­en to the Princes Town Dis­trict Health Fa­cil­i­ty.

When of­fi­cers from the Moru­ga Po­lice Sta­tion ar­rived at the house, they met the sus­pect stand­ing next to a steel box in the yard in front of the house with a firearm next to him.

How­ev­er, the man reached for the gun and the of­fi­cers or­dered him to stop. The sus­pect still picked up the firearm and as he raised it in the di­rec­tion of the of­fi­cers, they fired 11 shots at him.

The sus­pect, a gar­den­er, was hit sev­er­al times in his legs and chest.

The bul­lets pierced his lungs. He was ward­ed un­der po­lice guard at the In­ten­sive Care Unit (ICU) of the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal up to last night.

Derek is al­so ward­ed at that in­sti­tu­tion but was said to be in a sta­ble con­di­tion last night.

Mudie’s body was found face down on the floor in the en­trance be­tween a room and liv­ing room, po­lice said.

As un­der­tak­ers were putting her body in­to the van to be tak­en to the mor­tu­ary, Mudie’s rel­a­tives be­gan pray­ing.

Mudie, a for­mer lay-min­is­ter at the Catholic Church, was de­scribed by neigh­bours as a nice per­son.

Mudie, a moth­er of two and grand­moth­er of one, was ail­ing. She and her son had on­ly re­turned to the coun­try on Sat­ur­day af­ter vis­it­ing rel­a­tives in the Unit­ed States.

Po­lice con­firmed Mudie had not filed do­mes­tic vi­o­lent re­ports at the Moru­ga sta­tion.

Rel­a­tives de­clined to com­ment.

Among the of­fi­cers vis­it­ing the scene were Supt Ram­path, ASP Per­sad, In­sp Phillip, In­sp Mo­hammed and Sgt Williams of the South­ern Di­vi­sion, Homi­cide Bu­reau Re­gion 3 and Moru­ga Po­lice Sta­tion.

