Woman, 75, reported missing

Police are seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating 75-year-old, Sunmintra Ramkissoon.
Ramkissoon, of 7th Avenue, Malick, was last seen on Wednesday 17th August, 2022.
She was reported missing to the Carenage Police Station on the following day.
Ramkissoon is of East Indian descent, medium built, approximately five feet, two inches tall with straight black hair.
She was last seen wearing a pair of long green pants, black tshirt and slippers.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ramkissoon is asked to contact the Carenage Police Station at 637-3123 or 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or any police station or via the TTPS App.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian