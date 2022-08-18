Woman, 75, reported missing

Entornointeligente.com /

Po­lice are seek­ing the ur­gent as­sis­tance of the pub­lic in lo­cat­ing 75-year-old, Sun­mintra Ramkissoon.

Ramkissoon, of 7th Av­enue, Mal­ick, was last seen on Wednes­day 17th Au­gust, 2022.

She was re­port­ed miss­ing to the Care­nage Po­lice Sta­tion on the fol­low­ing day.

Ramkissoon is of East In­di­an de­scent, medi­um built, ap­prox­i­mate­ly five feet, two inch­es tall with straight black hair.

She was last seen wear­ing a pair of long green pants, black tshirt and slip­pers.

Any­one with in­for­ma­tion on the where­abouts of Ramkissoon is asked to con­tact the Care­nage Po­lice Sta­tion at 637-3123 or 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or any po­lice sta­tion or via the TTPS App.

