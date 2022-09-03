Witnesses: Dozens killed in new ethnic attack in Ethiopia

Entornointeligente.com /

NAIROBI (AP):

Residents in Ethiopia’s largest federal state, Oromia, say dozens of civilians were killed in an attack by an armed group on Monday, the latest mass violence along ethnic lines that challenges one of Africa’s most populous countries.

Two residents of the restive Wollega region’s Horo Guduru area said an armed group from the ethnic Amhara community, known as Fano, targeted ethnic Oromos indiscriminately.

«Those Fano militia came in full force and killed everyone they found,» one witness told The Associated Press (AP), speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. He said he saw six fresh bodies in a graveyard. The fighters burned houses, looted cattle and threatened to come back and «finish us all», he said.

Another witness said he saw around 20 bodies on Tuesday and said he believed that «many other bodies remain to be discovered».

