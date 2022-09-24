‘With Federer, a part of me leaves too’ – Rafa Nadal

Entornointeligente.com /

Pictures of tennis rivals Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal crying after combining for Team Europe in a doubles match in London went viral on social media. «When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too,» Nadal said, admitting it had been a tough day with a «super-emotional» ending. (AFP) Rafa Nadal has pulled out of the remainder of the Laver Cup due to personal reasons after partnering friend and rival Roger Federer in a doubles match that brought down the curtain on the Swiss great's glittering tennis career.

«Rafael Nadal withdrew for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Cameron Norrie,» the organisers of the tournament said on Saturday.

Nadal is also expecting his first child with wife Mery Perello soon but made the trip to London to play alongside Federer in the Swiss maestro's final professional outing.

An honor and a real pleasure @rogerfederer 🙌🏻 https://t.co/HMVnl1Iu9b

— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 22, 2022 Pictures and videos of Federer and Nadal — who shared one of tennis's most enthralling rivalries — sitting on a chair and crying after combining for Team Europe in a doubles defeat at London's O2 Arena on Friday went viral on social media.

«When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too,» Nadal said, admitting it had been a tough day with a «super-emotional» ending.

does it drive you crazy

just how fast the night changes #fedal #Federer pic.twitter.com/vtVq7rwKVn

— Asmaa Corduva (@corduva77) September 24, 2022 «For me, it has been a huge honour to be a part of this amazing moment of the history of our sport, and at the same time a lot of years sharing a lot of things together,» Nada said.

Federer and Nadal, who have won 42 Grand Slam singles titles between them, spoke warmly of their friendship even though they have been fierce rivals for nearly two decades.

READ MORE: Roger Federer hails 'amazing journey' as he bows out of tennis with defeat

You had grown men around the world tearing up last night. Thank you for taking tennis to a level so great the bar has been forever raised because of your greatness. Has been a pleasure to follow your career from the very beginning and wish you and your family nothing but the best

— shilajen (@shilajen) September 24, 2022 Source: AFP

LINK ORIGINAL: Trtworld

Entornointeligente.com