Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, last week spent a few days in a visit to the Falkland with Boris Johnson PM and Princess Anne underlined it was always a pleasure to travel to the Falklands. (Pic PA) Prime minister Boris Johnson said that «now things are a bit quieter in Westminster», he might be able to visit the Falkland Islands, pointing out he was probably the only person at the Speaker's House ceremony who has never visited the Islands.

Speaking at an event Tuesday night commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Falklands’ conflict Boris Johnson admitted he was ‘ashamed’ to say he hadn’t yet been to the British Overseas Territory.

“Now things are a bit quieter in Westminster, perhaps I may be able to go to the Falklands before too long. Things seem relatively peaceful,” the prime minister said to the audience, which laughed at the comment.

On Monday the prime minister narrowly avoided a party no confidence vote, winning the ballot by 211-148.

Further on Johnson praised the British armed forces for achieving in the Falklands war what many thought was impossible, and underlined that the war was about fighting for the essential principle that people everywhere have a “sovereign right to decide their own destiny”.

In clear reference to the Ukrainian war, Johnson said that “as we look at the world today, we can see all too obviously how that principle is still in peril and still needs defending”. He added , “there is always some dictator testing whether this country and our friends are really willing to stand up for that principle, which is the essential basis of a peaceful world”.

Johnson has been accused of trying to emulate Margaret Thatcher by daringly challenging and sanctioning Russia and Vladimir Putin, acting as a war leader crusading for freedom and democracy. Forty years ago the Iron Lady sent a Task Force to recover the Falklands, invaded and occupied by Argentine forces, which finally saved her government and confirmed the foundations of ‘Thatcherism“ and the end to Labor and Marxist-unions inspired policies and culture.

”Forty years ago in the Falklands, our armed forces showed that we would stand up for what was right,“ affirmed Johnson.

Mrs. Thatcher is revered as a national hero in the Falklands, visited the Islands in January 1983, during four days.

The ceremony was at Speaker’s Court in the Palace of Westminster, and among other distinguished attendants were Princess Royal and the host, House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, only a few days back from a trip to the Falklands.

In a brief speech, Princess Anne said that from her experience, a visit to the Falkland islands, ”fourth, fifth“ was always a pleasure. ”That constant feeling of gratitude from the Islanders and understanding of what was achieved is still very much felt. It’s always a pleasure to go there,“ she said.

Finally she also paid tribute to the veterans of the conflict, saying: ”Your courage and skill in battle was thoroughly tested and found to be exemplary. And this nation owes you all a huge debt of gratitude.».’

