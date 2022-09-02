Winners of Independence classical singing competition deliver rich mix of songs

Devashish Ramdath is the first ever Independence Classical Singing champ.
Ramdath took home the $25,000 prize and Pundit Mahase Maharaj trophy on Sunday at the finals of the competition that came off at the Couva South Auditorium at Camden Road.
The finals saw eleven participants delivering a rich mix of Indian Classical songs to a panel of six judges.
After collecting his cheque and trophy Ramdath poured the praises on to his parents. He said without the support of his parents he would not have achieved any success in life.
Pundit Mahase Maharaj was also on hand to deliver the trophy. Maharaj is a legendary veteran composer who wrote several timeless Indian Classical songs as Rajinder Jeem Jeem, that was made popular by Adesh Samaroo a few years ago when he sang a cover version.
The show started at 5 pm and featured seasoned veterans in the genre as well as new voices. The People’s Choice award of $10,000 went to Ramesh Basdeo. The Best Drummer Prize was won by Shivanand Basdeo and Sunil Seecharan won the award for Best Dhantalist. There was only a grand prize winner and no second or third place awards.
Surujdeo Mangaroo, the executive producer and spokesman for NeeLeeJi Events, the organisation staging the show, said state sponsorship was the hardest thing to get. He said, «The government is spending over $7 million in events to celebrate our country’s 60th anniversary of Independence and they cast only peppercorns at Indian culture. We have been living in this country for 177 years and we are part of the land yet our culture is treated as alien. Why does the government continue to sideline Indian culture this way, we too, celebrate the Independence of T&T because we are citizens of this country.»
