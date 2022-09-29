Windies Women Score Dramatic Victory Over Kiwis In First T20 Contest

Entornointeligente.com /

The West Indies women have taken a 1-0 lead in their five match Twenty20 series against New Zealand women after a dramatic 1 run victory in the opening game of the series on Wednesday at the Siv Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. Set 116 runs to win, New Zealand got to 96-9 at the end of over number 19. With 20 runs to get from the final over, the pair of Hanah Rowe and Fran Jonas took 18 runs from the last six deliveries bowled by Aaliyah Alleyne but fell agonizingly short of their target at 114-9. Rowe was not out on 27, while Jonas was unbeaten on 1. Sophie Devine was the next best scorer with 23, while Isabella Gaze made 15. Jamaican Chinelle Henry was named Player of the Match after picking up 3-26, while Afy Fletcher had 2-18. Alleyne had earlier top scored for the West Indies with 49 as they were bowled out for 115. Captain Hayley Matthews and Rashada Williams both made 15. Amelia Kerr picked up 3-16, while Jonas and Devine had two wickets each. Game two of the series will be played on Saturday.

