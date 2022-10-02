Windies Women Lose To Kiwis In Pulsating Low-scoring Contest

Entornointeligente.com /

The West Indies women went down by 6 wickets to New Zealand women in the second match of their 5-match T20 series at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua on Saturday.

Batting first, the Windies women posted 107-5 with Kyshona Knight top scoring with 42 off 48 balls and Chinelle Henry getting 24 off 22 against 3-24 from Hayley Jensen. New Zealand then got to victory at 108-4 with just 1 delivery to spare as Suzie Bates made a top score of 54 off 61 balls and Amelia Kerr chipped in with 21 off 25. Cherry-Ann Fraser, Karishma Ramharack and Shakera Selman each took a wicket for the Windies women. The series is now level at 1 apiece. The third match will be played on Sunday at the same venue.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com