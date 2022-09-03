Windies vice-captain Mohammed takes six-month break from cricket

Entornointeligente.com /

West In­dies vice-cap­tain Anisa Mo­hammed says she will take a six-month break from the in­ter­na­tion­al game.

Mo­hammed has been grant­ed leave from in­ter­na­tion­al crick­et for six months. «Mo­hammed re­quest­ed to take a break from the game with im­me­di­ate ef­fect, af­ter a hec­tic year of crick­et both home and away,» said a CWI state­ment, adding that the board had giv­en Mo­hammed its «full sup­port».

A CWI me­dia re­lease on Fri­day stat­ed that Mo­hammed, who is set to play in the in­au­gur­al fi­nal of the Women’s Caribbean Pre­mier League (CPL) to­mor­row, has had a «hec­tic year of crick­et both home and away.»

Mo­hammed re­quest­ed a break from the game, and Crick­et West In­dies (CWI) is in full sup­port of her de­ci­sion.

The Off­spin­ner who cel­e­brat­ed her 34th birth­day last month, hasn’t played a T20I since West In­dies’ se­ries at home against South Africa in Sep­tem­ber last year, but has turned out in 14 ODIs in the past 12 months. The last of them was in March this year at the 50-over World Cup in the se­mi-fi­nal against even­tu­al cham­pi­ons Aus­tralia in Hamil­ton. It didn’t end well for Mo­hammed on that oc­ca­sion, as she pulled up with a ham­string in­jury while field­ing and had to be dri­ven from the field.

«Anisa has been a true stal­wart of West In­dies Women’s crick­et for over a decade. We at CWI wish her well and will pro­vide any sup­port she may re­quire dur­ing this pe­ri­od away from in­ter­na­tion­al crick­et and look for­ward to wel­com­ing her back in March,» said Jim­my Adams, CWI Di­rec­tor of Crick­et.

«Crick­et has giv­en me all that I have, and I still love it as much as the first day I start­ed play­ing, there­fore this de­ci­sion was not an easy one for me, es­pe­cial­ly with the T20 World Cup five months away,» Mo­hammed said.

«How­ev­er, I must lis­ten to my body and my mind that I need to take time away from the game at this time,» she added.

Mo­hammed said it is not «a per­ma­nent good­bye but rather a see you soon.»

«I wish the team all the best in all their forth­com­ing se­ries, and I know Hay­ley will ful­fill her role as cap­tain, as I’ve seen her ma­ture and grow as a per­son and crick­eter,» Mo­hammed said.

A na­tive of The San­gre Grande, Mo­hammed has played 141 ODIs and 117 T20Is for the West In­dies since her de­but in 2003.

Mo­hammed has tak­en 305 in­ter­na­tion­al wick­ets, the most by any West In­di­an women’s play­er.

She is the on­ly West In­dies women’s play­er to take a hat-trick in in­ter­na­tion­al women’s crick­et.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com