Windies vice-captain Mohammed takes six-month break from cricket

West Indies vice-captain Anisa Mohammed says she will take a six-month break from the international game.
Mohammed has been granted leave from international cricket for six months. «Mohammed requested to take a break from the game with immediate effect, after a hectic year of cricket both home and away,» said a CWI statement, adding that the board had given Mohammed its «full support».
A CWI media release on Friday stated that Mohammed, who is set to play in the inaugural final of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tomorrow, has had a «hectic year of cricket both home and away.»
Mohammed requested a break from the game, and Cricket West Indies (CWI) is in full support of her decision.
The Offspinner who celebrated her 34th birthday last month, hasn’t played a T20I since West Indies’ series at home against South Africa in September last year, but has turned out in 14 ODIs in the past 12 months. The last of them was in March this year at the 50-over World Cup in the semi-final against eventual champions Australia in Hamilton. It didn’t end well for Mohammed on that occasion, as she pulled up with a hamstring injury while fielding and had to be driven from the field.
«Anisa has been a true stalwart of West Indies Women’s cricket for over a decade. We at CWI wish her well and will provide any support she may require during this period away from international cricket and look forward to welcoming her back in March,» said Jimmy Adams, CWI Director of Cricket.
«Cricket has given me all that I have, and I still love it as much as the first day I started playing, therefore this decision was not an easy one for me, especially with the T20 World Cup five months away,» Mohammed said.
«However, I must listen to my body and my mind that I need to take time away from the game at this time,» she added.
Mohammed said it is not «a permanent goodbye but rather a see you soon.»
«I wish the team all the best in all their forthcoming series, and I know Hayley will fulfill her role as captain, as I’ve seen her mature and grow as a person and cricketer,» Mohammed said.
A native of The Sangre Grande, Mohammed has played 141 ODIs and 117 T20Is for the West Indies since her debut in 2003.
Mohammed has taken 305 international wickets, the most by any West Indian women’s player.
She is the only West Indies women’s player to take a hat-trick in international women’s cricket.
