Windies U19s trail 2-1 in Women T20I series vs USA

Entornointeligente.com /

USA Women Un­der-19 team se­cured a five-wick­et win over West In­dies Women U-19s to take a 2-1 se­ries lead in their five-match T20 In­ter­na­tion­al (T20I) Se­ries in Lauder­hill, Flori­da, on Thurs­day, thanks to a sol­id bowl­ing ef­fort from right-arm medi­um pace bowler Snigdha Paul.

In the match played at the Broward Coun­ty Sta­di­um, West In­dies U-19s won the toss for a sec­ond time in the se­ries and chose to bat as they did in the open­er on Mon­day and suf­fered by the same mar­gin of de­feat by five wick­ets. West In­dies won the sec­ond match on Tues­day by one run.

The re­gion­al side strug­gled to runs on the board in their in­nings, even­tu­al­ly ca­pit­u­lat­ing for 70/4 in their 20 overs.

All­rounder Djen­a­ba Joseph of T&T top-scored for the young Windies unit with 20 and the on­ly oth­er bat­ters to reach dou­ble fig­ures were St Lu­cian Zai­da James, who got 18, and Sama­ra Ram­nath of T&T, who got 14.

Paul took three wick­ets for the Amer­i­cans for 16 runs in her four overs while Geeti­ka Ko­dali was very eco­nom­i­cal in her four overs claim­ing 1-7.

USA made light work of their mod­est tar­get of 71, be­ing 14-3 at one stage be­fore get­ting to 71/5 in 18.3 overs to win by five wick­ets thanks to 30 not out from open­er Mi­tali Pat­ward­han, who was the main­stay and top-scor­er for the win­ners. Her to­tal in­clud­ed two fours.

Ritu Singh helped steady the Amer­i­cans’ in­nings with 20 which al­so in­clud­ed two fours af­ter their top or­der bat­ters open­er Laasya Mul­la­pu­di (0), Adi­ti Chud­sama (2) and Ani­ka Kolan (2) fell cheap­ly.

West In­dies vice-cap­tain Shali­ni Sama­roo of T&T was the most eco­nom­i­cal in her four overs with 1-4, while skip­per Ash­mi­ni Mu­nis­ar of Guyana (1-15) and Joseph (1-9) al­so got a wick­et each.

The re­gion­al side will again try to lev­el the T20I se­ries when the fourth match of the se­ries bowls off to­day at 10.30 am. The fi­nal match is set for Sun­day with the first ball at the same time.

Yes­ter­day’s scores:

West In­dies Women U-19s 70/4 (20 overs) (D Joseph 20, Z James 18, Sama­ra Ram­nath 14; S Paul 3-16, G Ko­dali 1-7) vs USA U-19s 71/5 (18.3 overs) (M Pat­ward­han 30 not out, R Singh 20; S Sama­roo 1-4, D Joseph 1-9, A Mu­nis­ar 1-15).

Re­sult: USA won by five wick­ets.

Toss: West In­dies

Re­main­ing match­es

Today: 4th Women’s U-19 T20, 10.30 am

Sun­day: 5th Women’s U-19 T20I, 10.30 am

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com