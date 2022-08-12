Windies U19s trail 2-1 in Women T20I series vs USA

USA Women Under-19 team secured a five-wicket win over West Indies Women U-19s to take a 2-1 series lead in their five-match T20 International (T20I) Series in Lauderhill, Florida, on Thursday, thanks to a solid bowling effort from right-arm medium pace bowler Snigdha Paul.
In the match played at the Broward County Stadium, West Indies U-19s won the toss for a second time in the series and chose to bat as they did in the opener on Monday and suffered by the same margin of defeat by five wickets. West Indies won the second match on Tuesday by one run.
The regional side struggled to runs on the board in their innings, eventually capitulating for 70/4 in their 20 overs.
Allrounder Djenaba Joseph of T&T top-scored for the young Windies unit with 20 and the only other batters to reach double figures were St Lucian Zaida James, who got 18, and Samara Ramnath of T&T, who got 14.
Paul took three wickets for the Americans for 16 runs in her four overs while Geetika Kodali was very economical in her four overs claiming 1-7.
USA made light work of their modest target of 71, being 14-3 at one stage before getting to 71/5 in 18.3 overs to win by five wickets thanks to 30 not out from opener Mitali Patwardhan, who was the mainstay and top-scorer for the winners. Her total included two fours.
Ritu Singh helped steady the Americans’ innings with 20 which also included two fours after their top order batters opener Laasya Mullapudi (0), Aditi Chudsama (2) and Anika Kolan (2) fell cheaply.
West Indies vice-captain Shalini Samaroo of T&T was the most economical in her four overs with 1-4, while skipper Ashmini Munisar of Guyana (1-15) and Joseph (1-9) also got a wicket each.
The regional side will again try to level the T20I series when the fourth match of the series bowls off today at 10.30 am. The final match is set for Sunday with the first ball at the same time.
Yesterday’s scores:
West Indies Women U-19s 70/4 (20 overs) (D Joseph 20, Z James 18, Samara Ramnath 14; S Paul 3-16, G Kodali 1-7) vs USA U-19s 71/5 (18.3 overs) (M Patwardhan 30 not out, R Singh 20; S Samaroo 1-4, D Joseph 1-9, A Munisar 1-15).
Result: USA won by five wickets.
Toss: West Indies
Remaining matches
Today: 4th Women’s U-19 T20, 10.30 am
Sunday: 5th Women’s U-19 T20I, 10.30 am
