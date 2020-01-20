Windies U19 Captain Wants Improvement In Second Game At World Cup

Entornointeligente.com /

West Indies Under-19 captain Kimani Melius says there are areas which need improvement ahead of their second ICC Youth World Cup game against England on Monday in Kimberly, South Africa. The Windies got their campaign off to a positive start, beating Australia by 3 wickets at the same venue on Saturday.

However, while pleased with the win, the Windies youth captain believes there are key aspects of their game that were missing in the opening contest. Melius pointed to the fact that in a chase of 180 runs, the Caribbean side lost their first five wickets for 92.

He believes this has to be addressed against England who they defeated once in their tri-nation series in the Caribbean late last year. The match will bowl off at 3:00 am Jamaica time.

