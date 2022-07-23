Windies rally but fall just short in three-run defeat

Entornointeligente.com /

West In­dies turned the page on a string of or­di­nary per­for­mances by pro­duc­ing a mouth-wa­ter­ing run chase, on­ly to fall ag­o­nis­ing­ly short in the open­ing One-Day In­ter­na­tion­al against In­dia on Fri­day.

Un­able to crack 200 in the se­ries against Bangladesh which end­ed last week, the Caribbean side gal­lant­ly went in pur­suit of 309 on a qual­i­ty bat­ting track at Queen’s Park Oval, los­ing by three runs, in the end, to fall be­hind in the three-match se­ries.

There was no shame, how­ev­er, left-han­der Kyle May­ers smash­ing 75 from 68 balls at the top of the or­der and Bran­don King hit­ting a mea­sured 54 from 66 de­liv­er­ies in the mid­dle.

Shamarh Brooks stroked 46 from 61 balls be­fore Ro­mario Shep­herd (39 not out) and Akeal Ho­sein (33 not out) near­ly won it late on in an un­bro­ken 53-run, sev­enth-wick­et part­ner­ship.

The pair need­ed 15 from the last over and came with­in one blow of over­haul­ing their tar­get, but the six runs re­quired off the last ball proved out of their reach.

Sent in ear­li­er, In­dia got a Man-of-the-Match 97 from their cap­tain Shikhar Dhawan, the 36-year-old left-han­der falling just short of his 18th ODI hun­dred as the in­nings end­ed on 309 for sev­en off their 50 overs.

His open­ing part­ner Shub­man Gill, 14 years his ju­nior, lashed 64 from 53 de­liv­er­ies while Shreyas Iy­er chipped in with 54 from 57 balls, to put In­dia on course for a to­tal over 350, es­pe­cial­ly at 205 for one at the end of the 33rd over.

West In­dies pulled the scor­ing back in the lat­ter half of the in­nings, how­ev­er, left-arm spin­ner Gu­dakesh Motie (2-54) and fast bowler Alzarri Joseph (2-61) made key strikes to dis­rupt the vis­i­tors’ mo­men­tum.

«It def­i­nite­ly feels like a win for us but it’s bit­ter­sweet,» said cap­tain Nicholas Pooran.

«We keep speak­ing about bat­ting 50 overs and to­day we bat­ted 50 overs and we made 300-plus.

«As a group we’re re­build­ing and we’re try­ing to fig­ure it out in ODI crick­et and com­ing up against one of the top teams in the world, to­day we did jus­tice to our tal­ent and every­one saw it to­day.»

Dhawan gave In­dia the ide­al start, lash­ing ten fours and three six­es as he put on a rol­lick­ing 119 for the first wick­et with Gill who punched half-dozen fours and two six­es.

The stand was ap­pear­ing im­preg­nable when Pooran’s di­rect hit found Gill short at the non-strik­er’s end in the 18th over but even then, Iy­er ar­rived to punch five fours and two six­es to keep the in­nings go­ing in a 94-run stand with Dhawan.

Dhawan’s demise in the 34th over, tak­en at point by Brooks off Motie, led to a slide where four wick­ets tum­bled for 39 runs be­fore Deep­ak Hoo­da (27) and Axar Pa­tel (21) put on 42 for the sixth wick­et to sal­vage the in­nings.

In re­ply, West In­dies lost Shai Hope cheap­ly for sev­en in the fifth over with the score on 16, top-edg­ing a short de­liv­ery from pac­er Mo­hammed Sir­aj (2-57) to the third man.

How­ev­er, May­ers took com­mand of the in­nings in a 117-run, sec­ond-wick­et stand with Brooks, belt­ing ten fours and two six­es and keep­ing West In­dies on par with the re­quired run rate.

He raced to his fifty off 42 balls at the end of the 16th over but was one of two wick­ets in suc­ces­sive overs for seam­er Shardul Thakur, Brooks al­so per­ish­ing af­ter strik­ing four fours and a six, hol­ing out to deep mid-wick­et.

At 138 for three in the 26th-over, West In­dies were re­vived by King who put on 51 for the fourth wick­et with Pooran (25) and a fur­ther 56 for the sixth wick­et with Ho­sein, af­ter an­oth­er two wick­ets fell for sev­en runs in the space of 11 balls.

King hit two fours and two six­es and by the time he de­part­ed in the 45th-over, West In­dies were scent­ing vic­to­ry but just failed to get over the line.

SCORES

IN­DIA 308 for sev­en off 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 97, Shub­man Gill 64, Shreyas Iy­er 54, Deep­ak Hoo­da 27; Gu­dakesh Motie 2-54, Alzarri Joseph 2-61)

WEST IN­DIES 305 for six off 50 overs (Kyle May­ers 75, Bran­don King 54, Shamarh Brooks 46, Ro­mario Shep­herd 38 not out, Akeal Ho­sein 32; Shardul Thakur 2-54, Mo­hammed Sir­aj 2-56)

Re­sult: In­dia won by three runs.

Se­ries: In­dia lead three-match se­ries 1-0.

Man-of-the-Se­ries: Shikhar Dhawan.

Toss: West In­dies.

Um­pires: Joel Wil­son,

Leslie Reifer;

TV – Gre­go­ry Brath­waite.

