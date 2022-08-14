Windies hoping internal processes engineer change of fortune — Pooran

Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTON, Ja­maica—West In­dies white-ball cap­tain Nicholas Pooran said his side was try­ing to have faith in their in­ter­nal process­es and hope that it will be enough to help them turn a string of de­press­ing loss­es around.

Be­lea­guered West In­dies pro­duced yet an­oth­er com­i­cal bat­ting dis­play on Fri­day at Sabi­na Park and slumped to a dis­cour­ag­ing 90-run de­feat in the sec­ond Twen­ty20 In­ter­na­tion­al against New Zealand.

West In­dies trail 0-2 in the three-match se­ries, which ends on Sun­day at the same ground, where they al­so lost the first T20I last Wednes­day by 13 runs.

«For us, it’s re­al­ly sim­ple,» Pooran said fol­low­ing Fri­day’s de­feat.

«We know we are a young group. A new group as well. A lot of things we are learn­ing as a group, and we are try­ing to un­der­stand how to play the game the right way, and try­ing to get that mo­men­tum.

«Win­ning and los­ing is con­ta­gious, and at the mo­ment, we are los­ing. There are crick­et games that we should win, and we are los­ing.

«As a group, we are hap­py with the progress that we are mak­ing, but ob­vi­ous­ly it’s dif­fi­cult, and it’s frus­trat­ing to see us lose games. Every­body wants us to win games. We are try­ing to be­lieve in our process and have pa­tience.»

West In­dies now lost four con­sec­u­tive T20Is and their 10th in 17 this year, hard­ly proof that their in­ter­nal process­es are work­ing, but Pooran re­mained pos­i­tive, and he said all was not lost with the ICC T20 World Cup in Oc­to­ber to No­vem­ber in Aus­tralia loom­ing.

«We have had three or four se­ries now, and we have a good idea about who want to go to the World Cup,» he said.

«We have used about 16 guys and every­body has an op­por­tu­ni­ty to show­case that tal­ent and ce­ment their spot.

«Aus­tralia won the (pre­vi­ous) T20 World Cup and they lost the se­ries lead­ing up to the World Cup. For us, we are try­ing to get it right.

«We know it’s not a per­fect team yet, and ob­vi­ous­ly we see it in our bat­ting line-up, where we are try­ing to get play­ers in cer­tain po­si­tions to play a role.

«It’s a new group, and we need guys to un­der­stand their roles. T20 is a game of con­sis­ten­cy. It’s dif­fi­cult to come on and switch on, and win games.»

Pooran ad­mit­ted one of the crit­i­cal miss­ing links in his side’s weak per­for­mances with the bat is that he has not scored many runs, and he will con­tin­ue to mo­ti­vate him­self to step up to the crease and change that start­ing on Sun­day. (CMC)

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com