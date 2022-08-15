Windies finish dismal series on a high with eight-wicket win

Entornointeligente.com /

KINGSTON, Ja­maica – West In­dies snapped a five-game los­ing streak with a con­vinc­ing eight-wick­et vic­to­ry over New Zealand, end­ing an oth­er­wise mis­er­able three-match se­ries on a high note on Sun­day.

Chas­ing for the third straight time, West In­dies were this time con­front­ed with a more man­age­able tar­get of 146 and over­hauled it with an over to spare, cour­tesy of con­trast­ing half-cen­turies from Shamarh Brooks (56 not out) and Bran­don King (53).

Man-of-the-Se­ries Glenn Phillips had ear­li­er top-scored with 41 from 26 de­liv­er­ies but New Zealand nev­er re­al­ly found their best gear af­ter choos­ing to bat first at Sabi­na Park, and could on­ly muster 145 for sev­en from their 20 overs.

Fast bowl­ing all-rounder Odean Smith again led West In­dies’ at­tack with three for 29 while left-arm spin­ner Akeal Ho­sein sup­port­ed with two for 28, the Black Caps labour­ing to 64 for three at the half-way mark and man­ag­ing on­ly 39 runs from the last five overs.

The vic­to­ry came on the back of de­feats in the open­ing two Twen­ty20 In­ter­na­tion­als and a white­wash in the three-match se­ries against In­dia last month.

With Rov­man Pow­ell lead­ing the side in the ab­sence of cap­tain Nicholas Pooran, the hosts made a strong start when Mar­tin Gup­till (15) missed a sweep at Ho­sein and was bowled leg stump in the third over with the score on 18.

De­von Con­way (21) and the pro­mot­ed Mitchell Sant­ner (13) then added 30 for the sec­ond wick­et and when both fell to leave the Black Caps on 57 for three in the ninth, Phillips and cap­tain Kane Williamson (24) put on a fur­ther 47 for the fourth wick­et to push the score be­yond the 100-run mark.

Phillips lashed four fours and a brace of six­es while Williamson spent 27 balls at the crease and count­ed two fours be­fore New Zealand lost a clat­ter of wick­ets at the back end to de­cline swift­ly.

In re­ply, King thrilled in his first match for West In­dies in front of his home crowd, belt­ing four fours and three six­es as he post­ed an en­ter­tain­ing 102 for the first wick­et with Brooks who count­ed three fours and two six­es in a pa­tient 59-ball knock.

While King, who missed the first two games due to in­jury, raced to his fifth T20I fifty off 30 balls in the 12th over, Brooks took his time to raise his maid­en half-cen­tu­ry off 52 balls in the 17th over.

King even­tu­al­ly holed out to deep square in the 14th over off seam­er Tim Southee and De­von Thomas per­ished in the next over for five, but Pow­ell ar­rived to smash a 15-ball un­beat­en 27 in a 37-run stand with Brooks, to see West In­dies home.

SCORES

NEW ZEALAND 145 for sev­en off 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 41, Kane Williamson 24; Odean Smith 3-29, Akeal Ho­sein 2-28)

WEST IN­DIES 150 for two off 19 overs (Shamarh Brooks 56 not out, Bran­don King 53, Rov­man Pow­ell 27 not out)

Re­sult: West In­dies won by eight wick­ets.

Se­ries: New Zealand won three-match se­ries 2-1.

Man-of-the-Match: Bran­don King.

Man-of-the-Se­ries: Glenn Phillips.

Toss: New Zealand.

Um­pires: Nigel Duguid,

Patrick Gus­tard; TV – Leslie Reifer.

(CMC)

