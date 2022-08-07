Windies endure gloom in Sunshine State

Entornointeligente.com /

LAUDER­HILL, Flori­da – Er­rat­ic West In­dies crashed to their 14th de­feat in the last 16 Twen­ty20 In­ter­na­tion­als against In­dia, Sat­ur­day’s 59-run drub­bing at Cen­tral Broward Coun­ty Park Sta­di­um cul­mi­nat­ing in a fifth straight se­ries loss to the Asian pow­er­hous­es.

Asked to chase 192 in or­der to lev­el the five-match se­ries and set up a de­cider on Sun­day at the same venue, West In­dies dis­in­te­grat­ed quick­ly to be dis­missed for 132 in the 20th over.

Cap­tain Nicholas Pooran and his vice-cap­tain Rov­man Pow­ell post­ed a joint top-score of 24 but were the on­ly ones to pass 20 as West In­dies yet again suf­fered from a lack of part­ner­ships.

Rook­ie left-arm seam­er Ar­shdeep Singh ripped through the in­nings with three for 12 while seam­er Avesh Khan (2-17), leg-spin­ner Ravi Bish­noi (2-27) and left-arm spin­ner Axar Pa­tel (2-48) all fin­ished with two wick­ets each.

In­dia had ear­li­er gath­ered 191 for five from their 20 overs af­ter be­ing sent in, the dash­ing Rishabh Pant top-scor­ing with 44 from 31 balls, cap­tain Ro­hit Shar­ma chip­ping in with a 16-ball 33 and San­ju Sam­son hit­ting an un­beat­en 30 from 23 de­liv­er­ies.

The vis­i­tors raced to 66 from the first pow­er-play and even though fast bowler Alzarri Joseph (2-29) pulled things back in his four-over spell, In­dia still man­aged to plun­der 45 runs from the last five overs of the in­nings.

«They got off to a fly­ing start but I’m re­al­ly hap­py with the way the guys came back and re­strict­ed them to 190-odd. We felt like that was par on the wick­et,» said a de­ject­ed Pooran.

«We just need­ed a re­al­ly good part­ner­ship [in the run chase] but it seemed un­for­tu­nate­ly like we couldn’t build a part­ner­ship.

«We know as a unit we want to win games and to­mor­row is an­oth­er op­por­tu­ni­ty for us to come out, un­der­stand the game, learn, get the op­por­tu­ni­ty, take it and try our best to win.»

Ro­hit was at the heart of his side’s ear­ly en­ter­prise, lash­ing two fours and three six­es in a 53-run open­ing stand with Suryaku­mar Ya­dav who punched a 14-ball 24.

Pant, who count­ed half-dozen fours, then su­per­vised the mid­dle overs by an­chor­ing two key stands – 47 for the third wick­et with Deep­ak Hoo­da (22) and 38 for the fourth with Sam­son.

The ex­pen­sive Obed Mc­Coy (2-66) got Pant to hole out in the deep in the 15th over but Sam­son and Axar Pa­tel (20 not out) pro­vid­ed the late fire­works.

«The con­di­tions were not easy but we got to a good score,» Ro­hit said. «We bat­ted re­al­ly well. [There was] a lot of thought be­hind how we bat­ted. That was good to see.»

West In­dies then lost Bran­don King (14) and De­von Thomas (1) to plunge to 22 for two at the start of the fourth over but Pooran and Pow­ell raised hopes of a re­vival with a 27-run, third wick­et stand which proved to be the best of the in­nings.

Pooran had blast­ed a four and three six­es in a fiery eight-ball cameo when tragedy struck at the end of the fifth over. He punched a de­liv­ery to cov­er and set off for a sin­gle but made a hash of his com­mu­ni­ca­tion with Pow­ell and found him­self strand­ed mid-pitch.

Kyle May­ers (14) then holed out mere inch­es in­side the ropes at long off in the sev­enth over, Pow­ell smacked an Axar full toss in­to long on’s lap be­fore Ja­son Hold­er (13) squirt­ed Ar­shdeep to deep cov­er in the 12th over, as wick­ets fell steadi­ly.

IN­DIA 191 for five off 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 44, Ro­hit Shar­ma 33, San­ju Sam­son 30 not out, Suryaku­mar Ya­dav 24; Alzarri Joseph 2-29, Obed Mc­Coy 2-66) vs WEST IN­DIES 132 off 19.1 overs (Nicholas Pooran 24, Rov­man Pow­ell 24; Ar­shdeep Singh 3-12, Ravi Bish­noi 2-27). In­dia won by 59 runs to lead five-match se­ries, 3-1.

