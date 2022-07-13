Williams gets support for centralised JPL games

Entornointeligente.com /

JAMAICA PREMIER League (JPL) clubs have expressed support for Professional Football Jamaica Limited (PFJL) chairman, Christopher Williams, who has stated his intention to keep JPL matches at centralised venues next season.

The current JPL format proved a huge success after the PFJL implements a central venue policy coming out of the pandemic, to create a more attractive product through increased televised coverage.

However, in a radio interview on Tuesday, Williams revealed some clubs were calling for a return to home venues next season.

However, Carvel Stewart, chairman of 2022 JPL winners, Harbour View, and Paul Christie, the manager of beaten finalists, Dunbeholden, who both have not played a home game for the past two seasons, are in full support of the chairman.

According to Stewart, the move should encourage clubs to improve their physical infrastructure and playing surfaces and this, he said, can only help to enhance a blossoming product.

