Will Western Sanctions Actually Impact Putin’s Political Prowess?

All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 19 hours 120.7 -0.84 -0.69% Brent Crude • 18 hours 122.0 -1.06 -0.86% Natural Gas • 19 hours 8.850 -0.113 -1.26% Heating Oil • 19 hours 4.367 -0.037 -0.84% Gasoline • 19 hours 4.172 -0.104 -2.43% Louisiana Light • 2 days 123.0 -0.52 -0.42% Louisiana Light • 2 days 123.0 -0.52 -0.42% Bonny Light • 1 day 127.0 -2.42 -1.87% Opec Basket • 2 days 123.2 +1.67 +1.37% Mars US • 18 hours 114.4 -0.84 -0.73% Gasoline • 19 hours 4.172 -0.104 -2.43%

Marine • 1 day 119.0 +0.24 +0.20% Murban • 1 day 122.5 +0.06 +0.05% Iran Heavy • 1 day 116.6 -2.43 -2.04% Basra Light • 193 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 1 day 126.3 -2.40 -1.87% Bonny Light • 1 day 127.0 -2.42 -1.87% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 1 day 127.0 -2.42 -1.87% Girassol • 1 day 124.9 -2.48 -1.95% Opec Basket • 2 days 123.2 +1.67 +1.37% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76% Western Canadian Select • 1 day 107.4 -0.60 -0.56% Canadian Condensate • 1 day 123.7 -0.60 -0.48% Premium Synthetic • 1 day 121.9 -0.60 -0.49% Sweet Crude • 1 day 119.8 -0.60 -0.50% Peace Sour • 1 day 117.0 -0.60 -0.51% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 1 day 117.0 -0.60 -0.51% Light Sour Blend • 1 day 119.1 -0.60 -0.50% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 1 day 122.6 -0.60 -0.49% Central Alberta • 1 day 117.3 -0.60 -0.51% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 2 days 123.0 -0.52 -0.42% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 1 day 117.3 -0.75 -0.64% Giddings • 1 day 111.0 -0.75 -0.67% ANS West Coast • 3 days 127.8 +2.61 +2.09% West Texas Sour • 2 days 115.5 -0.60 -0.52% Eagle Ford • 2 days 119.4 -0.60 -0.50% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 2 days 119.4 -0.60 -0.50% Oklahoma Sweet • 1 day 117.3 -0.75 -0.64% Kansas Common • 2 days 111.8 -0.50 -0.45% Buena Vista • 2 days 125.1 -0.60 -0.48% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 15 hours Biden Tells Exxon To Start Paying Its Taxes 20 hours Trafigura Books Record Profits In Volatile Oil Market 22 hours Libya’s Oil Exports To Dip Again Amid Renewed Port Blockades 23 hours President Biden Looks For Ways To Increase U.S. Refining Capacity 23 hours Falling Prices Help Germany Stock Up On Gas Ahead Of Next Winter 24 hours Centrica Looks To Reopen Britain’s Biggest Natural Gas Facility 1 day Russia And China Boost «Friendly» Ties As River Bridge Opens For Cargo Traffic 1 day U.S. Bill Aims To Ban Agencies From Working With Russian Energy Contractors 1 day Energy-Fueled Inflation Prompts First Euro Rate Hike In Decade 2 days Putin: Russia Won’t Shut Down Oil Wells 2 days White House Ups Anti-Oil Company Rhetoric 2 days Europe Announces First Interest Rate Hike In A Decade To Combat Inflation 2 days Russia Claims It Won’t Cut Off Gas Supply To More EU Customers 2 days Tesla Stock On The Rise As China Eases Lockdowns 2 days OECD: EU Ban On Russian Crude Is Causing A Significant Negative Economic Effect 2 days Germany Remains Firmly Anti-Nuclear Despite Energy Crisis 2 days Crude Exports Disrupted As Venezuela Begins Asking For Advance Payments 2 days Spain, Portugal Allowed To Use State Aid To Ease Energy Spike Burden 2 days European Auto Industry Decries EU Ban On Petrol Cars 2 days U.S. National Average Gasoline Price Hits The Dreaded $5 Mark 3 days War In Ukraine Forces BP To Shutdown Key Pipeline 3 days U.S. Natural Gas Prices Drop After Explosion At Freeport LNG Terminal 3 days Yellen: It Is «Virtually Impossible» To Avoid Oil Market Shocks 3 days Chevron CEO: Record Gasoline Prices Could Limit Support For Green Energy 3 days Exxon Passes $100 Mark For First Time Since 2014 3 days Windfall Taxes On Energy Company Profits Won’t Be Lifted Anytime Soon 3 days Ukraine To Halt Coal, Oil, Gas Exports Ahead Of Critical Winter 3 days Pakistan Cuts Work Week Amid Severe Energy Crisis 3 days Record UK Gasoline Prices See Biggest Daily Surge In 17 Years 3 days U.S. Solar Industry Slams Biden for «Pittance» In Tariff Relief 3 days Major Lithium Producer Could Shut German Plant Over EU Rule 4 days Oil Prices Dip On Small Crude, Gasoline Inventory Build 4 days Trading Giant Trafigura Sees Oil Headed To $150 This Year 4 days Noway’s Offshore Oil Workers Threaten To Strike 4 days Environmentalists Challenge EU-Backed Gas Projects 4 days Premature Closure Of Houston Refinery Could Worsen The Fuel Crunch 4 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Jump $0.30 In A Week To Fresh Record Of $4.92 4 days Japan Asks People And Firms To Save Electricity To Avoid Blackouts 4 days Saudi Economy Reaps Benefits Of Higher Oil Prices 5 days Natural Gas Futures Hit 13-Year High As Traders Expect «Blistering Hot Summer» 3 minutes «ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager» – Bloomberg 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 12 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 18 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 40 mins Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the «Climate Change Religion» aka Feudalism 2.0 3 hours «Why I believe a freight recession is imminent» – by CEO of FreightWaves …and also… «Freight Market Crash Indicators» by AFT Dispatch, Inc. 2 days «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 32 mins ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

