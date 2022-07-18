Will PM Rowley deliver new plan for crime?

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is set to address the nation today in one of the most anticipated conversations in months. This is because with the crime and murder rate continuing to surge, PM Rowley on Friday summoned acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob to the Cabinet retreat at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, where we expect they had a vociferous discussion on crime, which has taken this country down a dark precipice. National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds would no doubt have been part of that critical discussion.
While the details of the meeting were kept close to the parties’ chests, it is expected PM Rowley, who would have chaired the session as head of the National Security Council, will give some disclosure today, knowing full well that law-abiding citizens continue to be distressed by the crime wave.
The T&T Police Service continues to struggle with controlling the crime rate and, as citizens have seen over the last week, criminals continue to operate with impunity and a kind of brazenness that is astounding.
The latest such act came last week when a gunman walked up to a water vendor at the intersection of Broadway and South Quay in Port-of-Spain in broad daylight and shot the man in the head. The gunman then ran towards Sea Lots and escaped, but the mere fact he could think to commit such an act in one of the busiest areas of the city attests to the fact that criminals have absolutely no fear of law enforcement agencies or of paying a heavy price for their transgressions.
Furthermore, while the TTPS continues to label the majority of murders as gang-related, the extent to which individuals who appear to have no connection to such activity are also becoming collateral damage now has the average law-abiding citizen cowering in fear, afraid to leave their homes to conduct the simplest of activities.
How many times has this newspaper used this space to raise this ongoing scenario? Still, however, the question remains as to when society will be able to rid itself of this horrible stain?
Truth be told, if the current trend is to be halted, it will take an all-hands-on-deck approach.
Unfortunately, many of the persons in whom citizens have vested power to make key decisions have made promises they are yet to achieve, choosing often to take a partisan approach to dealing with a national problem that must be addressed to the benefit of all.
In this regard, Attorney General Regional Armour’s recent meeting with Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard is a good sign. Following that session, AG Armour pledged to provide DPP Gaspard with the resources he needs to operate efficiently.
CoP Jacob and National Security Minister Hinds, however, must be held to account for their failure to deliver despite the financial resources they acquire annually. On the Government side, given the recent defeat of the Bail Amendment Bill, we hope the AG is now also devising a new swath of legislation to take to parliament designed to keep the repeat criminal offenders off the streets.
The time for excuses is long over. So, we await to see what PM Rowley has in store for us in terms of a crime strategy today.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian