Will ISSA act now?

THE EDITOR, Sir: I write regarding the disgusting, deplorable, and despicable video going the rounds of Calabar boys leading a homophobic chant aimed at their rivals, Kingston College, KC. Having lost at Champs, the Calabar boys descended to this most vulgar display, which is far from keeping with the values of a school aligned to the Baptist Church. Now, with this sad episode, Calabar in its apology, has stated that no teacher was involved. It is now time for the seemingly impotent ISSA to act. Calabar should be banned from Champs for at least two years. If ISSA lacks the will, then sponsor GraceKennedy must insist that that body acts, with the threat of pulling its sponsorship. Finally, it certainly didn't take long for physics teacher Sanjaye Shaw to be vindicated, did it? Donald Plummer St Andrew

