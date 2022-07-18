Will Falling Oil Prices Alter The Fed’s Aggressive Rate Hike Plan?

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 12 mins 102.0 -0.65 -0.63% Brent Crude • 55 mins 106.3 +5.11 +5.05% Murban Crude • 15 mins 109.0 +5.38 +5.19% Natural Gas • 10 mins 7.411 -0.068 -0.91% Gasoline • 11 mins 3.284 +0.020 +0.61% Louisiana Light • 4 days 101.7 +11.19 +12.36% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 4 days 101.7 +11.19 +12.36% Bonny Light • 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 4 days 104.4 +1.73 +1.69% Mars US • 1 hour 99.30 +5.01 +5.31% Gasoline • 11 mins 3.284 +0.020 +0.61% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 19 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 19 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 19 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 231 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 19 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 19 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 19 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 4 days 104.4 +1.73 +1.69% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 4 days 71.43 +1.42 +2.03% Western Canadian Select • 17 hours 83.49 +1.81 +2.22% Canadian Condensate • 17 hours 99.74 +1.81 +1.85% Premium Synthetic • 17 hours 97.99 +1.81 +1.88% Sweet Crude • 17 hours 95.89 +1.81 +1.92% Peace Sour • 17 hours 93.04 +1.81 +1.98% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 17 hours 93.04 +1.81 +1.98% Light Sour Blend • 17 hours 95.14 +1.81 +1.94% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 17 hours 98.69 +1.81 +1.87% Central Alberta • 17 hours 93.34 +1.81 +1.98% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 4 days 101.7 +11.19 +12.36% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 18 hours 99.00 +5.00 +5.32% Giddings • 18 hours 92.75 +5.00 +5.70% ANS West Coast • 1 min 102.4 -0.67 -0.65% West Texas Sour • 18 hours 96.55 +5.01 +5.47% Eagle Ford • 18 hours 100.5 +5.01 +5.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 18 hours 100.5 +5.01 +5.25% Oklahoma Sweet • 18 hours 99.00 +5.00 +5.32% Kansas Common • 5 days 88.00 -6.25 -6.63% Buena Vista • 6 days 102.8 +0.46 +0.45% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 3 hours $100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul 4 hours Canada Sends Repaired Gazprom Turbine To Germany 5 hours IEA Urges Europe To Take Immediate Measures To Conserve Gas 6 hours Auto Sales Are Slipping As Recession Fears Grip Markets 7 hours Militias Armed And Ready As Libya’s New NOC Lifts Oil Blockade 7 hours Germany: Return Of Coal And Oil Power Plants Is Only Temporary 8 hours Monday’s Oil Rally Threatens Slump At The Pump 8 hours Gazprom Declares Force Majeure On Some Gas Deliveries To Europe 8 hours Refinery Shuts Down Due To Lack Of Crude 3 days Germany Faces Coal Supply Crisis As Rhine River Waters Dwindle 3 days Germany’s Top Buyer Of Russian Gas On The Brink Of Insolvency 3 days Libya’s ‘New’ NOC Chair Vows Oil Will Flow Within A Week 3 days Russian Fuel Oil Is Too Cheap For Saudi Arabia To Resist 3 days Big Oil Poised For «Exceptional» Earnings Thanks To High Refining Margins 3 days Biden’s Energy And Climate Bill Could Be Dead In The Water 3 days Biden Likely To Leave Saudi Arabia With No Oil Supply News 3 days China Refinery Throughput Falls For First Time In 10 Years 3 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Fall Below $4 4 days Macron Calls For Public Lights To Be Turned Off Amid Russian Gas Threat 4 days India Mulls Easing Its Windfall Tax As Oil Prices Fall 4 days Goldman Sachs Remains Bullish On Oil Prices 4 days China Considers Lifting Australian Coal Ban Fearing Supply Squeeze 4 days Armed Guards Raid Libyan National Oil Company As Political Shakeup Escalates 4 days Low French Nuclear Output Is Bad News For The UK 4 days Germany Forced To Tap Gas Storage As Russia Halts Nord Stream Operations 4 days Shell Chief Warns Europe Could Be Forced To Ration Energy This Winter 4 days Ukrainian Energy Giant Asks Creditors To Defer Debt Payments 4 days Energy Security Trumps Climate As EU Agrees To Pipeline Expansion 4 days Buffett Buys Even More Occidental Petroleum 5 days Trudeau: Decision To Return Russian Gas Turbine Was «Very Difficult» 5 days Chevron CEO Sees Oil Prices Rebounding On Tightening Supply 5 days Italy Makes Headway In Reducing Its Reliance On Russian Natural Gas 5 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Continue To Fall 5 days Biden: Inflation Data Does Not Reflect Impact Of Gasoline Price Decline 5 days Iraq’s 150,000 Bpd Oil Export Boost Delayed 5 days China Considers Proposed Price Cap On Russian Oil 5 days Rising Oil-Fired Power Generation In Saudi Arabia Could Weigh On Global Supply 5 days Germany To Halt Russian Coal Imports Next Month 5 days China’s Oil Imports Fell In June 6 days API Reports Large Inventory Build As Oil Falls Back Below $100 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 12 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 3 hours Australian power prices go insane 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 3 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 16 mins «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 6 days Following the Big Money Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: $100+ Oil Is Back For The Long Haul

Find us on:

Can Russia And Ukraine Break The Impasse Over Grain Exports? The first round of grainâ¦

German Energy Industry Warns Of High Prices & Social Unrest Germany is facing potential socialâ¦

Fake Money Is Fueling A Very Real Debt Crisis Global debt is soaring andâ¦

Home Energy Energy-General Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com.

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content Will Falling Oil Prices Alter The Fed’s Aggressive Rate Hike Plan? By Alex Kimani – Jul 18, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT Crude oil prices and gasoline prices are significantly lower today than they were a month ago due to fears that the global economy is heading for a recession. Despite these falling prices, soaring inflation in the U.S. means that the Federal Reserve is more than likely to hike interest rates once again. While physical oil markets remain very tight, another hike from the Fed and the growing possibility of demand destruction due to inflation will likely keep oil rangebound. Join Our Community Over the past two months, the oil price rally has seriously lost momentum, with prices remaining range-bound as fears intensify that the global economy could be headed for a recession. Consequently, the highly-criticized energy inflation has cooled off, with U.S. gas prices having now dropped for more than 30 consecutive days .

But policymakers are now warning that cheaper oil and gas are unlikely to persuade the Fed to go easy on its aggressive rate hike regime. If anything, it might get even more aggressive as inflation continues running out of control.

Currently, there are no major economic indicators on the calendar, and the Fed is effectively in its blackout period ahead of the July 27 FOMC decision. However, the market has switched back to a baseline of a 75-basis-point hike, with the odds at 69% vs. 31% for 100 basis points, according to CME FedWatch , thanks to the latest inflation data. Last month, inflation in the United States hit a torrid 9.1% clip, the highest reading since 1981, once again exceeding expectations and raising the odds the Fed will continue its aggressive rate-hike regime in a bid to tame spiraling prices.

» We think 100 bps will be on the table on July 27, but data on real economic activity in June that were released after we published our forecast make the case for a supersized rate hike less compelling. These data reinforced previously published data that point in the direction of economic deceleration, » Wells Fargo has said.

However, Wells Fargo acknowledges that a 75-basis-point hike is a more likely outcome.

Indeed, a cross-section of policymakers, including Fed Governor Christopher Waller, as well as regional Fed Presidents Mary Daly, Loretta Mester, James Bullard, and Raphael Bostic have said that a 75-basis-point hike would be reasonable and still aggressive enough.

» We don’t want to make snap policy decisions based on some knee-jerk reaction to what happened in the CPI report ,» Waller said in a Thursday press conference.

It also won’t be lost on the Fed that even though crude prices have come down from recent highs, the cost of energy in the U.S. remains high by historical standards, jumping 41.6% year-on-year in June of 2022, the largest 12-month increase since April 1980. The rise was boosted by gasoline (59.9%, the largest increase since March 1980), fuel oil (98.5%), electricity (13.7%, the largest increase since April 2006), and natural gas (38.4%, the largest increase since October 2005).

Selling Pressure

It is, therefore, likely that oil prices will continue trading in a narrow range as long as the Fed continues hiking aggressively, thus signaling recession risk and consequent demand destruction.

Over the past couple of weeks, the oil price rally has cooled off considerably, with crude currently hovering at $100/bbl from recent highs of $120/bbl largely on fears of a global economic slowdown.

Also weighing on the markets are fears of further demand destruction after Shanghai and some other Chinese cities started enacting fresh COVID-19 restrictions ranging from business shutdowns to broader lockdowns in an effort to control the spread of the latest Covid-19 variant.

The latest selloff has extended the energy sector’s losing streak and plunged it into bear territory for the first time in months. It has also reversed a recent trend where the sector was outperforming all other 10 market sectors to a situation where it’s underperforming virtually everything. The selloff has been so deep that prices have crashed all the way along the futures curve. For instance, Brent for December 2023 shed 8.8% on Tuesday to trade at its lowest level since March, almost as much as nearby prices. Market experts have also interpreted the slide as a sign that some oil producers have been selling longer-dated contracts to hedge their supplies. Although such volumes have so far been rather modest, they can still compound the pressure on nearby futures.

A brawny dollar has also depressed oil and commodity prices as the leading reserve and trade currency continues to be the world’s preferred safe haven during these turbulent times.

» Capital flooding into U.S. dollars , which has sent [the dollar] soaring… appears to be putting a headwind in front of commodity prices, » Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, has told MarketWatch.

That said, the closely watched physical oil markets that give important clues to supply-demand trends have largely remained unchanged, with supply remaining tight and demand still high. Physical barrels are still fetching huge premiums over their benchmarks, so much so that Saudi Arabia recently lifted its prices to Europe to a record just hours before the plunge in futures. Meanwhile, prices of diesel and gasoline remain well above crude, giving refineries a big incentive to buy barrels.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Is Biden Ready To Ease Sanctions Against Venezuela? U.S. Rig Count Rises Despite Chaotic Week In Oil Markets Oil Markets Torn Between Recession Fears And Physical Tightness Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com