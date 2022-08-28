Will Biden’s Big Clean Energy Bet Help The U.S. Catch China?

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 2 days 93.06 +0.54 +0.58% Brent Crude • 2 days 101.0 +1.65 +1.66% Murban Crude • 15 mins 100.4 +0.26 +0.26% Natural Gas • 2 days 9.296 -0.079 -0.84% Gasoline • 2 days 2.851 +0.039 +1.39% Louisiana Light • 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18% Bonny Light • 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37% Opec Basket • 4 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56% Mars US • 2 days 91.66 +1.19 +1.32% Gasoline • 2 days 2.851 +0.039 +1.39% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 3 days 99.46 -0.19 -0.19% Murban • 3 days 99.80 -2.09 -2.05% Iran Heavy • 3 days 97.57 -1.22 -1.23% Basra Light • 272 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 3 days 98.79 -0.67 -0.67% Bonny Light • 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37% Girassol • 3 days 100.9 -2.22 -2.15% Opec Basket • 4 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 3 days 72.58 +0.23 +0.32% Western Canadian Select • 3 days 78.42 -2.37 -2.93% Canadian Condensate • 3 days 94.67 -2.37 -2.44% Premium Synthetic • 3 days 92.92 -2.37 -2.49% Sweet Crude • 3 days 90.82 -2.37 -2.54% Peace Sour • 3 days 87.97 -2.37 -2.62% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 3 days 87.97 -2.37 -2.62% Light Sour Blend • 3 days 90.07 -2.37 -2.56% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 3 days 93.62 -2.37 -2.47% Central Alberta • 3 days 88.27 -2.37 -2.61% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 4 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46% Giddings • 4 days 83.00 -2.25 -2.64% ANS West Coast • 6 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97% West Texas Sour • 17 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 6 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 6 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08% Oklahoma Sweet • 4 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46% Kansas Common • 6 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 4 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 2 days Oil And Gas Producers To Break New Cash Flow Records 2 days Czech Republic Calls Emergency EU Meeting On Energy Crisis 2 days Russia Is Flaring Natural Gas While Choking Supply To Europe 2 days BP Looks To Restart The Midwest’s Largest Refinery 2 days UK Household Energy Bills Will Triple On New Price Cap 2 days Gazprom: No NordStream 1 Turbines In Canada For Repair 2 days Germany Rethinks Gas Levy Following Major Outcry 2 days The Chinese Defense Firm That Shipped $1.5 Billion Of Venezuelan Oil 3 days UBS Sees $125 Oil In The ’Coming Months 3 days Oil Prices Sink As Fed Speech Looms 3 days EU Urges Major Economies To Strengthen Climate Pledges 3 days TotalEnergies Denies Accusations That It Supplied Fuel To Russian Army 3 days Europe’s $280 Billion Support Package Could Make Energy Crisis Worse 3 days Top Indian Refiner To Invest $25 Billion In Net-Zero Push 3 days OPEC President Backs Potential Oil Output Cuts 3 days IAEA Close To Deal With Russia, Ukraine To Inspect Shelled Nuclear Plant 3 days California To Ban The Sale Of ICE Vehicles 4 days Lagging Demand Won’t Keep Gas Prices From Soaring Again 4 days India Cuts U.S. Crude Imports By 50% As It Buys Discounted Russian Crude 4 days U.S. Diesel Prices Climb For First Time In Two Months 4 days North Sea Gas Production Increases 26% 4 days UK Records Zero Fuel Imports From Russia For First Time Ever 4 days Russia’s Oil Production On Track For First Drop In Four Months 4 days Iran Offers To Help Europe With Oil And Gas Deliveries This Winter 4 days India Seeks Consensus Before Committing To Russian Oil Price Cap 4 days Half Of UK Households Will Be In Fuel Poverty By January 4 days Sources: There’s No Formal Proposal At OPEC+ To Cut Output 5 days Oil Prices Rise On Major Crude Inventory Draw 5 days Freeport LNG Pushes Back Restart 5 days Norway To Maintain High Gas Production Through End Of Decade 5 days Germany Could Adjust New Gas Levy As Soon As This Winter 5 days Scientists Find Way To Recycle Wind Turbine Blades Into Gummy Bears 5 days India’s Oil Production Fell 4% In July 5 days EU Energy Crisis Forces Major Fertilizer Producer To Halt Production 5 days Iran Slams U.S. For Procrastinating On Nuclear Deal 5 days Europe Gas Prices Break Records On Winter Crunch Fears 6 days U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Falls To 35-Year Low 6 days Europe Splurges on Russian Oil As EU Ban Nears 6 days Europe’s Energy Prices Soar To New Records As Russia Plans Gas Cuts 6 days China Extends Power Curbs As Heatwave And Drought Persist 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 6 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 5 hours It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses? 3 days «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 34 mins «The Global Digital ID Prison» by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com 10 mins 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 4 days «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 3 days Forecasts for oil stocks. 6 days What-If – Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Oil And Gas Producers To Break New Cash Flow Records

Find us on:

The Finite Factor Standing In The Way Of The Renewable Revolution The renewable revolution is facingâ¦

Nuclear And Hydropower Falter As Droughts Grip Europe European energy security is facingâ¦

Global Renewable Energy Consumption Is Soaring Renewable energy consumption grew byâ¦

Home Alternative Energy Renewable Energy Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,â¦

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Premium Content Will Biden’s Big Clean Energy Bet Help The U.S. Catch China? By Ag Metal Miner – Aug 28, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT China is leading the global renewable energy race, but the U.S. is beginning to gain ground. Biden’s big bet on clean energy could help the U.S. catch up, though not fast enough. Last year, China invested about US $380 billion in clean energy, while North America invested $235 billion. Join Our Community The US seems well on its path to green energy. President Joe Biden recently signing into law the biggest clean energy investment in US history. The package includes $370 billion in subsidies for solar and wind energy development, electric vehicles, etc.

Taking a cue, the United States Steel Corporation (U.S. Steel) and Shell US Gas & Power LLC signed an agreement. This deal will set up a clean energy hub centralized in the the Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

This new hub will explore decarbonization opportunities that feature carbon capture utilization and storage. Hydrogen production and utilization are also on the agenda for the new hub, according to a press statement .

The hub and its associated infrastructure, should generate new jobs, stimulate economic growth, and help achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions, if successful.

Green Energy Race Between the US and China The news seems to have been welcomed by US producers. According to Grete Tveit, SVP Equinor Low Carbon Solutions, the new, low carbon hub in this region could have a «profound impact» on both the climate and the economy. The company has been investing in the Pennsylvania region for the last 14 years and has significant equity gas production in the Appalachia region.

This development is just one more step in the US’ stipulated plan of aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Equinor and Shell plan on jointly applying for US Department of Energy funding designated for the creation of regional clean energy hubs.

But compared to China, the US lags in clean energy development, and continues to play catch-up. Though admittedly, China remains a significant fossil fuel user – ( 2x what the US uses ). Last year, China invested about US $380 billion in clean energy, while North America invested $235 billion.

US Clean Energy Benefits on The Horizon The Chinese government, according to this report, set targets for wind and solar capacity. It extended credit lines to the private companies in this sector and allowed subsidies to help clean energy sources compete with cheaper coal-generated power before the US ever had a blueprint.

However, when the two clean energy plans are compared today, the US is catching up with China. The US will soon start reaping the benefits of its clean energy plan, just like China. In 2021, for example, China accounted for nearly half of new global renewable energy capacity.

In comparison, the US’ efforts on this front look modest. American solar and wind tax credits pushed growth in solar and wind energy sectors. Overall, financial and regulatory support for renewable electricity generation appears higher in China.

However, China’s renewable electricity share leapt from 16% in 2005 to 28% in 2021. These numbers are much higher than existing levels in the US.

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

LNG Prices Haven’t Hit A Ceiling Just Yet Climbing Natural Gas Prices Could Force U.S. To Slash Exports To Europe 4 Stocks To Play The Next Rally In Oil Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com