 Wikileaks Co-founder Julian Assange Could Face Rape Investigation - EntornoInteligente
12 abril, 2019
wikileaks_co_founder_julian_assange_could_face_rape_investigation.jpg

Wikileaks Co-founder Julian Assange Could Face Rape Investigation

4 min ago
Hernan Porras Molina
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange could face a renewed investigation into an allegation of rape in Sweden.   Lawyer Elizabeth Massi Fritz said she would do everything possible to get the investigation reopened in Sweden.   Assange, who had been granted asylum in Ecuador’s London embassy for seven years, was arrested on Thursday.   Swedish prosecutors said they were examining the case at the request of the alleged victim’s lawyer.   The US also wants to extradite him from the UK over his alleged role in one of the largest ever leaks of government secrets in 2010.   Australian-born Assange faces a charge of conspiracy to commit computer intrusion in the US for his alleged role in one of the largest ever leaks of government secrets in 2010, which could result in a prison term of up to five years.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Advertisement

Nota de Prensa VIP

Smart Reputation

179826