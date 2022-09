Entornointeligente.com /

Wigton Windfarm has been granted a twenty-year generation licence, commencing April 2023. Cabinet granted the approval, which will enable the continuation of electricity generating capacity to the national grid through Phase I of Wigton’s operations. Wigton Phase I, which represents 20,7 MegaWatts of the company’s generating capacity, was commissioned in 2004. The current licence in place will expire in 2024.

