Wigton boss upbeat as turbine retirement looms

Armed with government approval for the grant of a 20-year generation licence, commencing April 2023, and the looming end of life for nearly a third of its power-generation equipment and capacity, the management of energy company Wigton Windfarm Limited is hopeful that talks for financing the production capacity replacement will be wrapped up before the clock runs out on the ageing equipment.

Wigton’s Managing Director Earl Barrett told the Financial Gleaner this week that the company is weighing its options and that work is on in earnest to prepare for the inevitable retirement of the 23 wind turbines, each capable of producing up to 900 kilowatt, kW, of power. Barrett said the aim is to go bigger and better with the replacement, although he did not disclose the new production capacity that the company was aiming to bring on stream, neither were cost projections given for the new power-generation infrastructure.

«The intent is to replace the obsolete equipment with larger capacity and more efficient units,» Barrett in an interview.

Wigton’s first phase, which represents 20.7 megawatts, MW, of the company’s 62.7 MW total generating capacity, was commissioned in 2004 and was licensed for 20 years, expiring in 2024. Industry standards indicate a useful life of about 25 years for wind turbines. This puts obsolescence of the phase one equipment less than seven years away.

The Cabinet approval of the grant of a new a licence allows the phase one generation to continue after 2024.

