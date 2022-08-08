Wife of The Prime Minister Encourages Jamaicans to Rekindle Community Values

Entornointeligente.com /

Wife of the Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, is urging Jamaicans to use the Jamaica 60 celebrations to rekindle community values, and acts of kindness.

Speaking with JIS News at the Independence Grand Gala, held on August 6, at the National Stadium, Mrs. Holness said that while the country has done tremendously well in culture and sport, one and one care between individuals and communities, especially the protection of children, must be a priority of well-thinking Jamaicans.

«We will not have the quality of life that we desire, if we do not return to love and respect for each other, and ensure that in pursuing our individual freedoms, we understand that we must not do anything to negatively impact another human being,» she stated.

Mrs. Holness informed that she has spent some time reflecting on the country’s achievements since 1962, noting that the successes, must inspire the current generation to never reduce the gains made over the years.

Singling out Jamaica’s response to the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mrs. Holness, who is also Member of Parliament for St. Andrew East Rural, said Jamaica held its «own, better than some first-world countries».

«All Jamaicans, in the next 60 years, I want to see a crime-free Jamaica, where we value freedom, and appreciate each other, and truly be our brother’s keeper,» she said.

Approximately 30,000 spectators attended the Grand Gala, which is part of Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

The cultural showcase featured presentations in music, drama, song and dance, by costumed and uniformed groups alongside popular local artistes

During the event, Sanchez and Derrick Morgan were honoured with the Music Icon Award for their sterling contribution to the popularity of Jamaican music on the world stage.

There was also a spectacular drone show, in addition to the fireworks display. The event was held under the theme: ‘Reigniting a Nation for Greatness.’

